Estimated values
1994 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,847
|$4,517
|$4,891
|Clean
|$3,398
|$4,000
|$4,333
|Average
|$2,498
|$2,966
|$3,218
|Rough
|$1,599
|$1,932
|$2,102
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,131
|$4,818
|$5,203
|Clean
|$3,648
|$4,266
|$4,610
|Average
|$2,683
|$3,163
|$3,423
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,060
|$2,237
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Talon ES 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,630
|$4,284
|$4,651
|Clean
|$3,206
|$3,794
|$4,120
|Average
|$2,357
|$2,813
|$3,060
|Rough
|$1,509
|$1,832
|$1,999
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Talon DL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,275
|$3,919
|$4,277
|Clean
|$2,892
|$3,471
|$3,789
|Average
|$2,127
|$2,573
|$2,814
|Rough
|$1,361
|$1,676
|$1,838