  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Eagle Talon DL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity26 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
See Talon Inventory

Related Used 1994 Eagle Talon DL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles