Consumer Rating
(82)
2003 Dodge Stratus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional value, attractive shape, fun to drive.
  • Doesn't have the build quality or reliability reputation of Japanese competition.
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Stratus for Sale
List Price Estimate
$842 - $2,059
Edmunds' Expert Review

Dodge offers a stylish and sprightly alternative to the mainstream models in this segment.

2003 Highlights

The 2003 Stratus coupe gains revisions to its front and rear styling and an updated instrument panel and center console. The SE coupe is dropped in a sense; it will only be available to fleet buyers, such as rental car agencies. Sedans continue as before except the SE Plus is subtracted and the V6 engine (with the automatic transmission) is now flexible fuel-rated, meaning it can run on ethanol as well as gasoline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Stratus.

5(62%)
4(24%)
3(4%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.4
82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

this car is garbage worst investment ever
whitesoxman61,06/08/2013
this car has been nothing but a nightmare to own i am a person that likes to do maintenance on my own but that's pretty much impossible. the water pump is on the inside of the engine and costed me $800 to get replaced, the thermostat is on the bottom of the engine and requires you to remove the alternator, battery is located inside the wheel well and you have to remove the tire and splash guard to get to it, just about anything you work on with this car will take 2 times longer than a normal car it was built A$$ backwards i would not tell anyone to buy this car unless they have a LOT of time and money on their hands to fix it.
Car shuts down on freeway
sarahleigh,10/04/2010
I have had my stratus for four years. I have had to replace the cold air intake, transmission parts, fuses, water pump, timing belt, and starter. Every few months something else is wrong with this car. The latest episode was the car engine shut off in the middle of th freeway going 70 leaving me without power steering or braking. My car did not give any warning signs before this. no smells, sounds or rough handling. Not only did this car almost kill me but has often left me stranded.
206,000 miles a good solid car
mopar350,10/26/2012
I bought this car with 50,000 miles on it six years ago. so far I have only done some normal maintance. changed timing belt twice and front brake pads once. now at 206,000 mile mark i have had to change one front wheel bearing. and the transmission is slipping. would have lasted longer if i had changed the fluid and filter like i should have. i have beat this car into the ground and it is still going. i put 36,000 to 40,000 miles a year on this car for the last three years. so i will be putting a transmission in it and keep on driveing it. and i plan on driveing it till the body rusts away. i live in south carolina and there is no rust on it yet so i will be driveing this car for a long time
Stratus RT Coupe 2003
Karlie,01/22/2007
I liked the features that came with this car from day one. I have had it just over a year now and have never had it into the mechanic shop for anything more than routine maintainance.
See all 82 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Stratus
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2003 Dodge Stratus Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan, Stratus Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Dodge Stratus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Dodge Stratuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Dodge Stratus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Dodge Stratus.

Can't find a used 2003 Dodge Stratuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stratus for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,952.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,264.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stratus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,690.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Dodge Stratus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

