this car has been nothing but a nightmare to own i am a person that likes to do maintenance on my own but that's pretty much impossible. the water pump is on the inside of the engine and costed me $800 to get replaced, the thermostat is on the bottom of the engine and requires you to remove the alternator, battery is located inside the wheel well and you have to remove the tire and splash guard to get to it, just about anything you work on with this car will take 2 times longer than a normal car it was built A$$ backwards i would not tell anyone to buy this car unless they have a LOT of time and money on their hands to fix it.

Read more