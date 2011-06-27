  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Stratus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

1999 Dodge Stratus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior. Great handling. Excellent value.
  • Rear visibility.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Stratus for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$664 - $1,692
Used Stratus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If the string of recent hits from Chrysler hasn't convinced you that a revolution has occurred within the company's ranks, then the Stratus will. Stylistically, aesthetically and technologically, this car is a triumph in the compact class.

Actually, the Stratus isn't compact inside. Classified by the EPA as a mid-sized sedan, it boasts more interior volume than Ford Contour, Mercury Mystique and Nissan Altima. Ergonomics are first rate, with dials and switches that look and feel more substantial than the price tag would indicate. Patterns and textures within are satisfying, and the gripping seat fabric holds passengers in place during spirited driving. Rear seat room is a marvel of packaging, though the low cushion could be raised somewhat for better support.

Externally, the Stratus is more mainstream than its corporate cousin, Chrysler Cirrus. We prefer the Stratus because the body-color grille reduces the visual largess of the car's protruding snout. The sheetmetal is very attractive, with soft bulges and extreme cab-forward design lending the Stratus an air of character often lacking in sedans. Styling changes for 1999 are minimal, amounting to redesigned wheels, an updated instrument panel, and two new color options.

The fun resides in the Stratus ES equipped with an available 168-horsepower V6 hooked to Chrysler's AutoStick automanual transmission, or the base model with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual gear shifter.

Pop the trunk and you'll find 15.7 cubic feet of storage. It's easy to load that space up with stuff too, because the lid opens up high and wide. No banged heads on protruding trunk latches here. Up front and underhood, the vital fluids are well marked. Large block letters and yellow trim highlight the oil dipstick, coolant reservoir and windshield wiper fluid, among others.

This car is about ease of use and operation. Perhaps it isn't as soul stirring as a Ford Contour V6, or as perfectly engineered as the Honda Civic but it is a fantastic value, and we recommend that you consider the Stratus if a family sedan fits the bill.

1999 Highlights

The instrument panel gauges are now white-faced, wheels are better looking, and some work has been done to reduce the interior noise levels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Stratus.

5(25%)
4(56%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.0
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable Car
ahhitsanathony,10/26/2012
I bought this car with 134 k miles on it, it now has 174 k miles. It has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. It has never left me stranded. It does have a sensor problem though. If you don't let it up shift to 4th the check engine light comes on and when it shifts down to second that's the highest you can go till you turn the car off and back on and it resets. It is very annoying but if you know to let off the gas and let it shift you're fine. It's also really good in the snow but the v6 sucks on gas.
205,000 Near Perfect and going still....
2004_mustang,11/18/2011
I got this car in Sept 2005 with 93k miles on it. 3rd owner. It has alomst 205,000k miles on it in Nov 2011. I have almost all the original parts still working fine on this. It has always started up, doesn't make noises, shakes or leaks. At 140k I changed the shocks, struts, fuel cleaning and all the fluids and filters. I do regular maintaince on this so that is why it has done so well. I did have to replace the AC unit, EGR valve, tie rod, fuel pump, water pump and that was about it other than regular tires, brakes and stuff like that. This is a basic, simple car that when maintained. Runs as good as the day it was created, most people dont maintain there cars. All pluses here.
99 Stratus ES
J. Anderson,06/16/2010
I bought this car when it was about 3yrs old with about 98,000 on it. It was my first car and not knowing a whole lot about cars back then, I haven't done any of the required maintenance but it is still going strong! I did do regular oil changes! It has really been a great car! I'm surprised it has lasted this long without the suggested maintenance! It has only been within the last 4yrs (about 12,000 miles ago) that the repairs have been costly. The car has 147+k miles and still gets me here and there with a few long trips. 6 disc cd player skips, that is about the only annoying part.
Transportation vehicle
E. Vest,09/05/2008
Good vehicle to drive for older person like myself. Hard to get in and out is the only real complaint. Blown fuse to ignition caused me to have it towed to repair shop. I overlooked the fuse listing in manual as there are 2 fuses to the ignition wire system. Replaced starter that was very expensive. The expense may have been more by the repair shop than the true reason. I should have had the Dodge repair shop replace starter. I had other ignition problems that resulted in the replacing of spark plugs and ignition wires that I did myself. Using regular gasoline may have caused these parts to start failing. Just my theory. Had brakes shoes renewed that is normal as well as tires.
See all 41 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Stratus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Dodge Stratus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Dodge Stratus

Used 1999 Dodge Stratus Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Dodge Stratus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Dodge Stratuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Dodge Stratus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Dodge Stratus.

Can't find a used 1999 Dodge Stratuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stratus for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,733.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stratus for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,007.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,926.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Dodge Stratus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Stratus lease specials

Related Used 1999 Dodge Stratus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles