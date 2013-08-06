Used 2003 Dodge Stratus for Sale Near Me
22 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,693 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 159,452 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,600
- 125,911 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 71,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 158,856 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,799
- 174,419 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,490
- 105,886 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,488
- 165,900 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,700
- 113,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,677
- 134,540 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,500$461 Below Market
- 198,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,950
- 31,654 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 149,055 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 84,443 miles
$3,990
- 150,482 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,750
- 111,279 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,989$980 Below Market
- 61,872 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$996 Below Market
- 133,198 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,850
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Stratus searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Stratus
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Stratus
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.482 Reviews
Report abuse
whitesoxman61,06/08/2013
this car has been nothing but a nightmare to own i am a person that likes to do maintenance on my own but that's pretty much impossible. the water pump is on the inside of the engine and costed me $800 to get replaced, the thermostat is on the bottom of the engine and requires you to remove the alternator, battery is located inside the wheel well and you have to remove the tire and splash guard to get to it, just about anything you work on with this car will take 2 times longer than a normal car it was built A$$ backwards i would not tell anyone to buy this car unless they have a LOT of time and money on their hands to fix it.
Related Dodge Stratus info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac STS 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2012
- Used Audi RS 5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2014
- Used Lincoln MKT 2011
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2015
- Used Land Rover LR2 2013
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2013
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2011
- Used BMW X6 M 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Tupelo MS
- Used Dodge Avenger Torrance CA
- Used Dodge Neon Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Detroit MI
- Used Dodge Nitro Miami FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Macon GA
- Used Dodge Magnum Hampton VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Manassas VA
- Used Dodge Magnum Fredericksburg VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Spring TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Journey 2014 Frederick MD
- Used Dodge Charger 2017 Fayetteville NC
- Used Dodge Charger 2017 Jersey City NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News