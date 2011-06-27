Used 2003 Dodge Stratus Consumer Reviews
this car is garbage worst investment ever
this car has been nothing but a nightmare to own i am a person that likes to do maintenance on my own but that's pretty much impossible. the water pump is on the inside of the engine and costed me $800 to get replaced, the thermostat is on the bottom of the engine and requires you to remove the alternator, battery is located inside the wheel well and you have to remove the tire and splash guard to get to it, just about anything you work on with this car will take 2 times longer than a normal car it was built A$$ backwards i would not tell anyone to buy this car unless they have a LOT of time and money on their hands to fix it.
Car shuts down on freeway
I have had my stratus for four years. I have had to replace the cold air intake, transmission parts, fuses, water pump, timing belt, and starter. Every few months something else is wrong with this car. The latest episode was the car engine shut off in the middle of th freeway going 70 leaving me without power steering or braking. My car did not give any warning signs before this. no smells, sounds or rough handling. Not only did this car almost kill me but has often left me stranded.
206,000 miles a good solid car
I bought this car with 50,000 miles on it six years ago. so far I have only done some normal maintance. changed timing belt twice and front brake pads once. now at 206,000 mile mark i have had to change one front wheel bearing. and the transmission is slipping. would have lasted longer if i had changed the fluid and filter like i should have. i have beat this car into the ground and it is still going. i put 36,000 to 40,000 miles a year on this car for the last three years. so i will be putting a transmission in it and keep on driveing it. and i plan on driveing it till the body rusts away. i live in south carolina and there is no rust on it yet so i will be driveing this car for a long time
Stratus RT Coupe 2003
I liked the features that came with this car from day one. I have had it just over a year now and have never had it into the mechanic shop for anything more than routine maintainance.
Patrick's R/T
I bought my Stratus R/T a few days before Mother's Day and have loved driving it ever since! The car only had 19,426 original on it, not bad at all for a five year old car. My deep red baby drives like a champ and the sport suspension keeps me firmly on the road with no worries. The black leather looks great and is pretty comfortable on long drives. The automatic shifts with ease and the exhaust note sounds awesome (just loud enough not to be ricer). The trunk is surprisingly large and the cargo net is a nice touch.
