Estimated values
2003 Dodge Stratus SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$1,794
|$2,059
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,582
|$1,816
|Average
|$837
|$1,156
|$1,329
|Rough
|$523
|$731
|$842
2003 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$2,210
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,684
|$1,948
|$2,093
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,424
|$1,532
|Rough
|$765
|$901
|$971
2003 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,259
|$2,676
|Clean
|$1,311
|$1,991
|$2,360
|Average
|$953
|$1,456
|$1,727
|Rough
|$596
|$920
|$1,095
2003 Dodge Stratus SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$1,869
|$2,060
|Clean
|$1,340
|$1,648
|$1,817
|Average
|$975
|$1,205
|$1,330
|Rough
|$609
|$762
|$843
2003 Dodge Stratus SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$2,747
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,422
|$2,839
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,771
|$2,078
|Rough
|$751
|$1,120
|$1,317
2003 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,398
|$3,477
|$4,062
|Clean
|$2,110
|$3,065
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,241
|$2,622
|Rough
|$959
|$1,417
|$1,662