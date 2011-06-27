  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Stratus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(159)
Appraise this car

2004 Dodge Stratus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional value, attractive shape, fun to drive.
  • Doesn't have the build quality or reliability reputation of its Japanese competition.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Stratus for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$3,600
Used Stratus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Stratus is a stylish and affordable alternative to the mainstream models that dominate this segment.

2004 Highlights

Chrysler and Dodge have restyled most vehicles this year to bring out similarities and cohesiveness among the Chrysler group cars. To that end, the Stratus sedan receives a new front fascia, and R/T sedans get a monochromatic grille. Sedan interior changes include the addition of steering wheel-mounted audio controls and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, along with new door panels, new seat fabric and three new interior choices. Two new 16-inch wheel options, plus two new exterior colors have been added as well. Also this year, Stratus sedans without optional antilock brakes receive a downgraded braking system with rear drums in place of discs. On the plus side, traction control is now available when combined with antilock brakes. A manual transmission is no longer available. Changes to the coupe are minimal. The interior features a new "Satin Silver" finish on the center stack bezels, and door accents.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Stratus.

5(58%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
159 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 159 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I loved my Stratus
texan65,08/03/2012
I just traded in my 2004 Stratus after 7 years and 130,000 miles. I never had any major mechanical failure, just regular maintenance. It was a very reliable car. It was hands-down the best car I've ever had. I only traded it in because my family just needed something a little bigger.
Fantastic Car
Impressed,03/28/2006
This is the 2nd Stratus SXT Coupe I've owned. Both trouble free, an excellent car in every respect. Fun to drive, dependable, economical and stylish. The 4 cylinder motor has adequate power and I've averged 25 mpg in the 2004 with an automatic trans. The 2001 I owned was a stick shift and consistently got over 30 mpg. The 2001 had 90K miles on it when I sold it and never gave me any problems. The 2004 has been equally as impressive. Great sound system, comfortable seating. A terrific value!
Great Car, what's with the paint?
Erica02,10/19/2010
I have had my car for two years and love it! But I have had the roof painted and now and going to have to have the hood painted. The paint is just fading right off my pretty black car!
Dodge Stratus SXT 2 door
Carmen24,07/19/2004
It is so much fun to drive. They look very nice, and they turn a few heads. The sound system that comes stock, is very good as well. It is very easily upgradeable. I love it and would recommend it to anyone.
See all 159 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Stratus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Dodge Stratus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Dodge Stratus

Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan, Stratus Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Stratus?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Dodge Stratus trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Dodge Stratus R/T is priced between $3,600 and$3,600 with odometer readings between 159452 and159452 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Dodge Stratuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Stratus for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Stratuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,600 and mileage as low as 159452 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Stratus.

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Stratuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stratus for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,744.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,035.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stratus for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,954.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,999.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Dodge Stratus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Stratus lease specials

Related Used 2004 Dodge Stratus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles