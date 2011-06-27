2004 Dodge Stratus Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional value, attractive shape, fun to drive.
- Doesn't have the build quality or reliability reputation of its Japanese competition.
Used Stratus for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Stratus is a stylish and affordable alternative to the mainstream models that dominate this segment.
2004 Highlights
Chrysler and Dodge have restyled most vehicles this year to bring out similarities and cohesiveness among the Chrysler group cars. To that end, the Stratus sedan receives a new front fascia, and R/T sedans get a monochromatic grille. Sedan interior changes include the addition of steering wheel-mounted audio controls and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, along with new door panels, new seat fabric and three new interior choices. Two new 16-inch wheel options, plus two new exterior colors have been added as well. Also this year, Stratus sedans without optional antilock brakes receive a downgraded braking system with rear drums in place of discs. On the plus side, traction control is now available when combined with antilock brakes. A manual transmission is no longer available. Changes to the coupe are minimal. The interior features a new "Satin Silver" finish on the center stack bezels, and door accents.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
texan65,08/03/2012
I just traded in my 2004 Stratus after 7 years and 130,000 miles. I never had any major mechanical failure, just regular maintenance. It was a very reliable car. It was hands-down the best car I've ever had. I only traded it in because my family just needed something a little bigger.
Impressed,03/28/2006
This is the 2nd Stratus SXT Coupe I've owned. Both trouble free, an excellent car in every respect. Fun to drive, dependable, economical and stylish. The 4 cylinder motor has adequate power and I've averged 25 mpg in the 2004 with an automatic trans. The 2001 I owned was a stick shift and consistently got over 30 mpg. The 2001 had 90K miles on it when I sold it and never gave me any problems. The 2004 has been equally as impressive. Great sound system, comfortable seating. A terrific value!
Erica02,10/19/2010
I have had my car for two years and love it! But I have had the roof painted and now and going to have to have the hood painted. The paint is just fading right off my pretty black car!
Carmen24,07/19/2004
It is so much fun to drive. They look very nice, and they turn a few heads. The sound system that comes stock, is very good as well. It is very easily upgradeable. I love it and would recommend it to anyone.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm

