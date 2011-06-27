  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(69)
2005 Dodge Stratus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low pricing, solid ride and handling characteristics, large trunk.
  • Unrefined drivetrains, uncomfortable backseats, subpar build and materials quality, looks positively dull next to the Magnum.
Dodge Stratus for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,905 - $3,786
Edmunds' Expert Review

A mediocre midsize sedan and coupe lost in a crowd of better-qualified vehicles. Still fair game for bargain hunters, but most shoppers should look elsewhere.

2005 Highlights

The Stratus sedan now offers a Sport Appearance Package on the SXT that mimics the look of the R/T by offering sport instruments, chrome wheels and a spoiler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Stratus.

5(62%)
4(20%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.3
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dependable
kristee1,09/09/2012
I bought this car new in Jan 2006, since have raised 3 kids in it and it currently has 200,000 miles. It has had a few issues, the front right passenger floor board leaks, dealer said that wasnt under warranty, and they wanted 1500 to fix it. So its always leaked! Then I went over some train tracks and the belt came off, took 10 different shops and about a yr to get the belt and pulley on together so they ran as a unit, cause it was eating about a belt a week. Trans and motor, never had not one issue, though Im a stickler about preventative maintaince.
Good Car for the Money
12220adc,06/27/2015
R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 R/T sedan new in early 2006. It was the last of the 05's on the lot so got a significant discount from the sticker. Overall it's been a good car for the money. It's sporty looking, comfortable, versatile and fun to drive. After nearly 10 years of ownership and 116K miles later, the engine runs very strong. I've had to put money primarily into suspension components like the control arms and ball joints which has been a bit irritating.
After 5 years worth of abuse, it's still a fun car...
wy_themoparguy,02/11/2011
Mine's actually an SXT 2.7 V6, not an R/T V6, but Edmunds didn't have an entry for SXT 2.7 V6... Anyway, I bought this car used in June of '06, and have enjoyed it every day since. It has a very sporty feel, handles well, and is built pretty well overall.
Boutght used, running well
LARRYH,10/02/2009
Needed car for my daughter to drive for school and activities. Found this, with low miles (23,000 when we bought it). It has been a really enjoyable little car. My daughter loves to drive it, and, even with the 2.4 4 cylinder, it has decent pickup and driveability. Seats are comfortable, mileage is decent (average 25 mpg). Was not really expecting much based on reviews, but have been pleased. My daughter has driven in 12,000 miles since purchase, and it has been completely reliable so far.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2005 Dodge Stratus Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan, Stratus Coupe. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M), R/T 4dr Sedan w/leather (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and SXT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Dodge Stratus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Dodge Stratuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Dodge Stratus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Dodge Stratus.

Can't find a used 2005 Dodge Stratuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stratus for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,953.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stratus for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,571.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,276.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Dodge Stratus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

