2005 Dodge Stratus Review
- Low pricing, solid ride and handling characteristics, large trunk.
- Unrefined drivetrains, uncomfortable backseats, subpar build and materials quality, looks positively dull next to the Magnum.
List Price Estimate
$1,905 - $3,786
Edmunds' Expert Review
A mediocre midsize sedan and coupe lost in a crowd of better-qualified vehicles. Still fair game for bargain hunters, but most shoppers should look elsewhere.
2005 Highlights
The Stratus sedan now offers a Sport Appearance Package on the SXT that mimics the look of the R/T by offering sport instruments, chrome wheels and a spoiler.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
kristee1,09/09/2012
I bought this car new in Jan 2006, since have raised 3 kids in it and it currently has 200,000 miles. It has had a few issues, the front right passenger floor board leaks, dealer said that wasnt under warranty, and they wanted 1500 to fix it. So its always leaked! Then I went over some train tracks and the belt came off, took 10 different shops and about a yr to get the belt and pulley on together so they ran as a unit, cause it was eating about a belt a week. Trans and motor, never had not one issue, though Im a stickler about preventative maintaince.
12220adc,06/27/2015
R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 R/T sedan new in early 2006. It was the last of the 05's on the lot so got a significant discount from the sticker. Overall it's been a good car for the money. It's sporty looking, comfortable, versatile and fun to drive. After nearly 10 years of ownership and 116K miles later, the engine runs very strong. I've had to put money primarily into suspension components like the control arms and ball joints which has been a bit irritating.
wy_themoparguy,02/11/2011
Mine's actually an SXT 2.7 V6, not an R/T V6, but Edmunds didn't have an entry for SXT 2.7 V6... Anyway, I bought this car used in June of '06, and have enjoyed it every day since. It has a very sporty feel, handles well, and is built pretty well overall.
LARRYH,10/02/2009
Needed car for my daughter to drive for school and activities. Found this, with low miles (23,000 when we bought it). It has been a really enjoyable little car. My daughter loves to drive it, and, even with the 2.4 4 cylinder, it has decent pickup and driveability. Seats are comfortable, mileage is decent (average 25 mpg). Was not really expecting much based on reviews, but have been pleased. My daughter has driven in 12,000 miles since purchase, and it has been completely reliable so far.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
