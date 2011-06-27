Vehicle overview

If the string of recent hits from Chrysler hasn't convinced you that a revolution has occurred within the company's ranks, then the Stratus will. Stylistically, aesthetically and technologically, this car is a triumph in the compact class.

Actually, the Stratus isn't compact inside. Classified by the EPA as a midsized sedan, it boasts more interior volume than Ford Contour, Mercury Mystique and Nissan Altima. Ergonomics are first rate, with dials and switches that look and feel more substantial than the price tag would indicate. Patterns and textures within are satisfying, and the seat fabric is grippy, holding passengers in place during spirited driving. Rear seat room is a marvel of packaging, though the low cushion could be raised somewhat for better support.

Externally, the Stratus is more mainstream than its corporate cousin, Chrysler Cirrus. We prefer the Stratus, though, because the body-color grille reduces the visual largess of the car's protruding snout. The sheetmetal is very attractive, with soft bulges and extreme cab-forward design lending the Stratus an air of character often lacking in sedans. Styling changes for 1998 are minimal, amounting to the addition of a spoiler-type power sunroof.

Dodge adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob to the ES model, and noise-reducing cast aluminum structural collar is attached to the oil pan and transmission case. Molded door silencers and a noise-deflecting cowl screen add to the list of sound-deadening devises, making the '98 Stratus more comfortable than ever before. New colors include Deep Cranberry, Alpine Green, Bright Platinum, Champagne Pearl Metallic and Deep Slate.

The fun resides in the Stratus ES equipped with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed gear shifter, or a 164-horsepower V6 hooked to Chrysler's AutoStick automanual transmission. Base models can be had with a 2.0- or 2.4-liter inline four, but the smaller engine is the only one that comes with a manual transmission.

Pop the trunk and you'll find 15.7 cubic feet of storage. It's easy to load that space up with stuff too, because the lid opens up high and wide. No banged heads on protruding trunk latches here. Up front and underhood, the vital fluids are well marked. Large block letters and yellow trim highlight the oil dipstick, coolant reservoir and windshield wiper fluid, among others.

This car is about ease of use and operation. Perhaps it isn't as soul stirring as a Ford Contour V6, or as perfectly engineered as the Honda Civic but it is a fantastic value, and we recommend that you consider the Stratus if a family sedan fits the bill.