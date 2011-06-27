  1. Home
1998 Dodge Stratus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior. Great handling. Excellent value. Good looks
  • Rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If the string of recent hits from Chrysler hasn't convinced you that a revolution has occurred within the company's ranks, then the Stratus will. Stylistically, aesthetically and technologically, this car is a triumph in the compact class.

Actually, the Stratus isn't compact inside. Classified by the EPA as a midsized sedan, it boasts more interior volume than Ford Contour, Mercury Mystique and Nissan Altima. Ergonomics are first rate, with dials and switches that look and feel more substantial than the price tag would indicate. Patterns and textures within are satisfying, and the seat fabric is grippy, holding passengers in place during spirited driving. Rear seat room is a marvel of packaging, though the low cushion could be raised somewhat for better support.

Externally, the Stratus is more mainstream than its corporate cousin, Chrysler Cirrus. We prefer the Stratus, though, because the body-color grille reduces the visual largess of the car's protruding snout. The sheetmetal is very attractive, with soft bulges and extreme cab-forward design lending the Stratus an air of character often lacking in sedans. Styling changes for 1998 are minimal, amounting to the addition of a spoiler-type power sunroof.

Dodge adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob to the ES model, and noise-reducing cast aluminum structural collar is attached to the oil pan and transmission case. Molded door silencers and a noise-deflecting cowl screen add to the list of sound-deadening devises, making the '98 Stratus more comfortable than ever before. New colors include Deep Cranberry, Alpine Green, Bright Platinum, Champagne Pearl Metallic and Deep Slate.

The fun resides in the Stratus ES equipped with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed gear shifter, or a 164-horsepower V6 hooked to Chrysler's AutoStick automanual transmission. Base models can be had with a 2.0- or 2.4-liter inline four, but the smaller engine is the only one that comes with a manual transmission.

Pop the trunk and you'll find 15.7 cubic feet of storage. It's easy to load that space up with stuff too, because the lid opens up high and wide. No banged heads on protruding trunk latches here. Up front and underhood, the vital fluids are well marked. Large block letters and yellow trim highlight the oil dipstick, coolant reservoir and windshield wiper fluid, among others.

This car is about ease of use and operation. Perhaps it isn't as soul stirring as a Ford Contour V6, or as perfectly engineered as the Honda Civic but it is a fantastic value, and we recommend that you consider the Stratus if a family sedan fits the bill.

1998 Highlights

The 2.4-liter engine with automatic transmission is now standard on the ES. New colors are available this year and numerous refinements are made to reduce noise and vibration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Stratus.

5(42%)
4(29%)
3(24%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.1
62 reviews
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great First Car
michaela96,07/03/2013
I bought this 15 year old car for $1500. It had 180K on it but still runs smoothly. It handles great and should last anyone a long time so long as they keep up the maintenance and do repairs as needed. Before when I thought of the brand "Dodge", the first thing that came to mind was gas guzzling trucks. To my surprise this car gets pretty good gas mileage. I've had it over a month now and I love it. My goal is to get it to last me through this winter with out having any major problems.
Wow what a great little hoopty!
dsilvestri,06/21/2012
I got this car because it was a cheap manual transmission car with nice cold working AC and with gas prices at around 3.50 a gallon and the car being only $800 bucks i bought it even if i got a few months out of it i wouldnt lose, but honestly being skeptical of it at first because it was a 14yr old DODGE and i figured i would drive it until i could afford to get into a car payment again on a brand new car honestly now im so in love with this old car that i figured why would i even need a car pymnt when this car is paid 4, super dependable, and the gas mileage i get out of it is ridiculous its over 30mpg easy ha even the stock radio is sounds good, 127k and im the 2nd owner, mine was a deal!
Love It!!
Carla,08/31/2005
I have 168,000 miles and I'm still getting 28 mpg. First 80,000 miles were city commute but last 88,000 have been all highway. I commute 140 miles to work (M-F). I have kept up on my preventative maintenance (not religiously) which has helped. I love the way it handles in any weather. I am concerned about the miles and how much longer my car will last.
Many Miles and Many Repairs
clintonanthony,03/09/2013
I bought my car in 2006 with 80k on it. Needed to immediately replace water pump and deal with leaking oil pan. It is now 2013, so it's been a fairly okay car for me to get it over 150,000 miles. I need to 'junk' the car now, because it's no good. I live in PA and the bottom of the car is completely rusted out, rocker panels are covered up with rivits and tin. I've tried to frequently wash the car to avoid this, but it was inevitable. My frame is 'soft' and won't pass another inspection. I would have liked to of got more than 150k out of the car, but it's not going to happen.
See all 62 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Stratus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Used 1998 Dodge Stratus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
