  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Stratus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1995 Dodge Stratus Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Stratus for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$657 - $1,689
Used Stratus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Spirit replacement features cutting-edge styling and class-leading accommodations. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Base and ES models are available. Base model has 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine making 132 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission. ES is powered by 155-horsepower, Mitsubishi 2.5-liter V6. A credit option on the ES is the Neon's 2.0-liter four hooked to a five-speed manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Stratus.

5(22%)
4(45%)
3(22%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
3.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good, economical car
Shewinked,02/14/2004
Bought this car with 50K miles on it. I've had to replace the oxygen sensor 3 times (engine light stays on), and the electical system goes out where the radio, heat/ac and lights don't work. If I stop and turn the car off and then back on, it's restored. Otherwise, it's been a great car. It was cheap and great in-between car. It looks great, people always think it's newer than it actually is.
Great Car - No Problems
Joeg,03/30/2003
We have put over 127,000 miles on this dependable car in over 8 years of fun driving. It is the base model so there are not many features on it, but it is still fun to drive. We have not put any money into it except for the usual (brakes, tires). It is been used by our teenagers for the last two years and even with them driving it, it has held up well. Just yesterday someone who was driving a 2002 Stratus asked us if our 1995 Stratus was a 1999 model. It is still lokking good. I just hope it makes it through my teenage kids.
The 2.4L Mopar disaster
Jimmie,04/08/2002
This was the first year for the Chrysler made 2.4L engine and the head gaskets had to be replaced every 20 - 30K miles. Don't check the oil and you lose the engine. Head gaskets were scarce in '99 and my engine burned out at 90K miles and had to be replaced with a used one which was almost impossible to find. It took over a month to find a good replacement engine. It just had it's second head gasket replaced approx. 50K mi. The dealer didn't even question the request; in and out in 8 hrs. and $800; thank you very much!
Think before you buy...
Pam,06/04/2002
This car has had its share of time in the shop. I have replaced the head gasket twice and am working on a third time, and this time someone else can pay for it. I have found no easy fixes to this car as every little thing is part of a bigger package. You can't buy little parts as they are all part of a bigger part that can't be broken down. This vehicle leaks oil constantly.
See all 18 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Stratus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
164 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Stratus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Dodge Stratus

Used 1995 Dodge Stratus Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Stratus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Dodge Stratuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Stratus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Dodge Stratus.

Can't find a used 1995 Dodge Stratuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stratus for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,738.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stratus for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,735.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Stratus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Stratus lease specials

Related Used 1995 Dodge Stratus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles