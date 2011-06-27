1995 Dodge Stratus Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Spirit replacement features cutting-edge styling and class-leading accommodations. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Base and ES models are available. Base model has 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine making 132 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission. ES is powered by 155-horsepower, Mitsubishi 2.5-liter V6. A credit option on the ES is the Neon's 2.0-liter four hooked to a five-speed manual transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Stratus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Shewinked,02/14/2004
Bought this car with 50K miles on it. I've had to replace the oxygen sensor 3 times (engine light stays on), and the electical system goes out where the radio, heat/ac and lights don't work. If I stop and turn the car off and then back on, it's restored. Otherwise, it's been a great car. It was cheap and great in-between car. It looks great, people always think it's newer than it actually is.
Joeg,03/30/2003
We have put over 127,000 miles on this dependable car in over 8 years of fun driving. It is the base model so there are not many features on it, but it is still fun to drive. We have not put any money into it except for the usual (brakes, tires). It is been used by our teenagers for the last two years and even with them driving it, it has held up well. Just yesterday someone who was driving a 2002 Stratus asked us if our 1995 Stratus was a 1999 model. It is still lokking good. I just hope it makes it through my teenage kids.
Jimmie,04/08/2002
This was the first year for the Chrysler made 2.4L engine and the head gaskets had to be replaced every 20 - 30K miles. Don't check the oil and you lose the engine. Head gaskets were scarce in '99 and my engine burned out at 90K miles and had to be replaced with a used one which was almost impossible to find. It took over a month to find a good replacement engine. It just had it's second head gasket replaced approx. 50K mi. The dealer didn't even question the request; in and out in 8 hrs. and $800; thank you very much!
Pam,06/04/2002
This car has had its share of time in the shop. I have replaced the head gasket twice and am working on a third time, and this time someone else can pay for it. I have found no easy fixes to this car as every little thing is part of a bigger package. You can't buy little parts as they are all part of a bigger part that can't be broken down. This vehicle leaks oil constantly.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
164 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
