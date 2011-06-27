We have put over 127,000 miles on this dependable car in over 8 years of fun driving. It is the base model so there are not many features on it, but it is still fun to drive. We have not put any money into it except for the usual (brakes, tires). It is been used by our teenagers for the last two years and even with them driving it, it has held up well. Just yesterday someone who was driving a 2002 Stratus asked us if our 1995 Stratus was a 1999 model. It is still lokking good. I just hope it makes it through my teenage kids.

