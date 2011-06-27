Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$2,338
|$2,885
|Clean
|$1,197
|$2,156
|$2,664
|Average
|$995
|$1,792
|$2,222
|Rough
|$794
|$1,428
|$1,780
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,581
|$3,188
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,380
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,979
|$2,455
|Rough
|$872
|$1,577
|$1,967
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,771
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,555
|$3,158
|Average
|$1,179
|$2,124
|$2,634
|Rough
|$940
|$1,693
|$2,110
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,735
|$3,397
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,522
|$3,137
|Average
|$1,133
|$2,097
|$2,616
|Rough
|$903
|$1,671
|$2,096
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,453
|$2,691
|$3,343
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,481
|$3,087
|Average
|$1,115
|$2,063
|$2,575
|Rough
|$889
|$1,644
|$2,062
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$2,324
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,173
|$2,143
|$2,658
|Average
|$976
|$1,782
|$2,217
|Rough
|$778
|$1,420
|$1,776
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,535
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,338
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,944
|$2,388
|Rough
|$892
|$1,549
|$1,913