Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$2,338$2,885
Clean$1,197$2,156$2,664
Average$995$1,792$2,222
Rough$794$1,428$1,780
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,426$2,581$3,188
Clean$1,315$2,380$2,944
Average$1,094$1,979$2,455
Rough$872$1,577$1,967
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,537$2,771$3,421
Clean$1,418$2,555$3,158
Average$1,179$2,124$2,634
Rough$940$1,693$2,110
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,477$2,735$3,397
Clean$1,362$2,522$3,137
Average$1,133$2,097$2,616
Rough$903$1,671$2,096
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,453$2,691$3,343
Clean$1,340$2,481$3,087
Average$1,115$2,063$2,575
Rough$889$1,644$2,062
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$2,324$2,879
Clean$1,173$2,143$2,658
Average$976$1,782$2,217
Rough$778$1,420$1,776
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,458$2,535$3,101
Clean$1,345$2,338$2,863
Average$1,118$1,944$2,388
Rough$892$1,549$1,913
FAQ

The value of a 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,143 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.