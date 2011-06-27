Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo Consumer Reviews
Disappointmnet
Bought this car as a commuter vehicle for a van pool. I was very disappointed in the vehicle in comparison to a 1997 model I had previously. The motor was sluggish and tended to have a rough idle. The A/C was better than the old van, but still lacked a separate control for the front and back. What I was most disappointed with was that in moving up five years, I lost driver room, the ability to adjust the steering wheel to where I like it, and the passenger seats, by all accounts were less comfortable. What I noticed in driving is that the vehicle had a very large turning radius. Very difficult to maneuver in traffic.
Great delivery vehicle
It's been a great delivery vehicle for my cafe business good power, economy match easily taken care of. Havent repaired anything or replaced anything but tires and normal maintenance items. Upgraded tires to Michelin LX series helped fuel economy. Would buy another in a second
Sweet van
This van rocks its the best, lots of room. I carry a lot of cargo in mine and i tow a lot too, it works great!
