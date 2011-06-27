Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

Don't let the bias fool you joeinoh , 12/15/2010 59 of 61 people found this review helpful I'm amazed the media, Edmund's included, doesn't rate this vehicle higher in its class. I reviewed minivans extensively when I found out that my wife was pregnant with our third child. After reading a few website reviews I was strongly leaning to Toy/Honda. Claimed reliability issues, build quality and a "warped bumper cover" had me running scared from the Dodge/Chrysler. I tested the Toy & Honda units & was not impressed. Then I rented a T&C for a weekend road trip. I was entirely impressed. I don't know why this product line gets the bad rap it does. Stow & Go alone sold me on the Dodge. I see Dodge units with over 200k miles all the time. Drive one before you buy a Toy or Honda. Report Abuse

Why Buy a Toyota When a Caravan Will Do The Trick? Mark Flick , 09/15/2017 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Our family owned many Toyotas back to 1980 and figured on replacing our Previa van with a Sienna. Sticker shock!! WOW!! Looked around an found a used Caravan with 90k miles for under $11k. Took a chance and have not looked back. Van is roomy and comfortable. Seats are comfortable. Third row not so much. Access through the sliding doors is good and lift over height in the rear is perfect. The engine is smooth, but gas mileage around town sucks. Highway mileage GREAT! Steering is precise and the van is fun to drive. I'd call it "peppy." Van is quiet and there is good visibility all around. Very cheap materials used on the interior, but it looks good and is easy to clean. Love Stow & Go seating and the room it provides for cargo. Transmission is not the smoothest or the most sophisticated in the world: shifts are abrupt at low speeds and upshifting is not as smooth as in our RAV4. Replaced the starter motor, but other than that, no major mechanical problems so far. The E-brake is not particularly effective but hopefully replacing the e-brake shoes will remedy the situation. Research indicates it's somewhat more complicated to replace the e-brake shoes than replacing pads and rotors, so I'm going to have it done professionally. Over all, very pleased with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beware of RECALLS! Brittany , 09/12/2015 SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 40 of 44 people found this review helpful Currently, there is a recall on 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravans. There is a problem with the Wireless Ignition Node, which can cause the key to shift from the on to accessory position and cause the engine and vehicle to lose power - thus increasing the likelihood of a crash. Unless this recall has been fixed, this van is not safe to drive. Right now the replacement parts are backordered, with a minimum wait time of 4 months. So if you are shopping in the used car market, make sure this recall has been fixed before you purchase. Dealerships DO NOT check to see if this recall has been fixed. Check specific VIN numbers at www.safercar.gov. I hope this saves someone the headache we are now suffering :( Besides the ignition being unsafe, we have enjoyed this van. It's very comfortable and roomy; it drives nice. My low rating is due to the recall and lack of parts to fix it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Ignore others' slams on this vehicle Anonymous , 12/06/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We're a growing family, and with another kid on the way decided it was time for us to pick up a minivan. Initially, we set out to buy a Toyota Sienna because of Toyota's reputation. But, we came off feeling a little disappointed with the entry-level Sienna: the interior was very lackluster, you have to upgrade to even get "stain resistant" seats, and the versatility of the interior wasn't what we expected. On a whim, we pulled into the Dodge dealership after a day of test-driving Siennas and a pre-owned Honda Odyssey. We were pleasantly surprised. To us, the entry Caravan's beat the Siennas. Opt for at least the 3.8 V6 though. We bought one and after 2 months are super- pleased w/it.