Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 24Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Full Width Cargo Divideryes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Supplemental Side Curtain Airbags Deleteyes
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Matyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
MOPAR Molded Wall Lineryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Rear Cargo Floor Coveringyes
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seatyes
Interior Delete Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Sunscreen Glass Deleteyes
Power Window Groupyes
MOPAR Solid Window Insertsyes
MOPAR Exterior Vinyl Window Shadingyes
Measurements
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place143.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
