Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,157
|$18,498
|$21,014
|Clean
|$12,661
|$16,579
|$18,809
|Average
|$9,669
|$12,742
|$14,397
|Rough
|$6,677
|$8,905
|$9,986
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,348
|$18,749
|$21,300
|Clean
|$12,832
|$16,805
|$19,064
|Average
|$9,799
|$12,915
|$14,593
|Rough
|$6,767
|$9,026
|$10,122
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,480
|$16,307
|$18,526
|Clean
|$11,161
|$14,616
|$16,582
|Average
|$8,523
|$11,233
|$12,693
|Rough
|$5,886
|$7,850
|$8,804