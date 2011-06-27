Estimated values
2009 Honda S2000 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,948
|$20,090
|$23,987
|Clean
|$12,903
|$18,589
|$22,121
|Average
|$10,814
|$15,587
|$18,390
|Rough
|$8,725
|$12,584
|$14,658
Estimated values
2009 Honda S2000 CR 2dr Convertible w/AC, Audio (2.2L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,790
|$9,951
|$11,357
|Clean
|$7,206
|$9,207
|$10,474
|Average
|$6,040
|$7,720
|$8,707
|Rough
|$4,873
|$6,233
|$6,940
Estimated values
2009 Honda S2000 CR 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,613
|$9,746
|$11,134
|Clean
|$7,043
|$9,018
|$10,268
|Average
|$5,903
|$7,561
|$8,536
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,105
|$6,804