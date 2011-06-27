Estimated values
1990 Buick Reatta 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,415
|$1,843
|Clean
|$549
|$1,249
|$1,627
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$249
|$584
|$764
