Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,652
|$17,941
|$20,814
|Clean
|$11,231
|$15,968
|$18,536
|Average
|$8,388
|$12,022
|$13,979
|Rough
|$5,544
|$8,076
|$9,423
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,510
|$9,490
|$11,108
|Clean
|$5,779
|$8,447
|$9,892
|Average
|$4,316
|$6,359
|$7,460
|Rough
|$2,853
|$4,272
|$5,029
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,324
|$10,677
|$12,496
|Clean
|$6,501
|$9,503
|$11,128
|Average
|$4,855
|$7,155
|$8,393
|Rough
|$3,209
|$4,806
|$5,657