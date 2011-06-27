Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,284
|$7,215
|$8,699
|Clean
|$5,036
|$6,868
|$8,269
|Average
|$4,540
|$6,174
|$7,409
|Rough
|$4,044
|$5,481
|$6,549
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,608
|$7,654
|$9,226
|Clean
|$5,345
|$7,286
|$8,770
|Average
|$4,819
|$6,550
|$7,858
|Rough
|$4,293
|$5,814
|$6,946
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,803
|$9,205
|$11,051
|Clean
|$6,484
|$8,763
|$10,504
|Average
|$5,846
|$7,878
|$9,412
|Rough
|$5,207
|$6,993
|$8,319
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,579
|$7,487
|$8,955
|Clean
|$5,317
|$7,128
|$8,513
|Average
|$4,794
|$6,408
|$7,627
|Rough
|$4,270
|$5,688
|$6,742
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,525
|$8,794
|$10,539
|Clean
|$6,218
|$8,371
|$10,018
|Average
|$5,606
|$7,526
|$8,976
|Rough
|$4,994
|$6,681
|$7,934
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,224
|$8,329
|$9,947
|Clean
|$5,932
|$7,929
|$9,455
|Average
|$5,348
|$7,128
|$8,472
|Rough
|$4,764
|$6,328
|$7,489
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,524
|$7,610
|$9,213
|Clean
|$5,265
|$7,244
|$8,758
|Average
|$4,747
|$6,513
|$7,847
|Rough
|$4,228
|$5,782
|$6,936
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,870
|$7,994
|$9,626
|Clean
|$5,595
|$7,610
|$9,150
|Average
|$5,044
|$6,842
|$8,198
|Rough
|$4,493
|$6,073
|$7,247
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,214
|$8,472
|$10,206
|Clean
|$5,923
|$8,065
|$9,701
|Average
|$5,340
|$7,251
|$8,692
|Rough
|$4,757
|$6,436
|$7,683