2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,284$7,215$8,699
Clean$5,036$6,868$8,269
Average$4,540$6,174$7,409
Rough$4,044$5,481$6,549
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,608$7,654$9,226
Clean$5,345$7,286$8,770
Average$4,819$6,550$7,858
Rough$4,293$5,814$6,946
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,803$9,205$11,051
Clean$6,484$8,763$10,504
Average$5,846$7,878$9,412
Rough$5,207$6,993$8,319
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,579$7,487$8,955
Clean$5,317$7,128$8,513
Average$4,794$6,408$7,627
Rough$4,270$5,688$6,742
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,525$8,794$10,539
Clean$6,218$8,371$10,018
Average$5,606$7,526$8,976
Rough$4,994$6,681$7,934
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,224$8,329$9,947
Clean$5,932$7,929$9,455
Average$5,348$7,128$8,472
Rough$4,764$6,328$7,489
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,524$7,610$9,213
Clean$5,265$7,244$8,758
Average$4,747$6,513$7,847
Rough$4,228$5,782$6,936
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,870$7,994$9,626
Clean$5,595$7,610$9,150
Average$5,044$6,842$8,198
Rough$4,493$6,073$7,247
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,214$8,472$10,206
Clean$5,923$8,065$9,701
Average$5,340$7,251$8,692
Rough$4,757$6,436$7,683
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,036 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,868 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Santa Fe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,036 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,868 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,036 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,868 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe ranges from $4,044 to $8,699, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.