Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,480
|$5,937
|$7,338
|Clean
|$4,248
|$5,635
|$6,939
|Average
|$3,783
|$5,032
|$6,140
|Rough
|$3,319
|$4,429
|$5,342
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,622
|$7,505
|$9,316
|Clean
|$5,331
|$7,124
|$8,809
|Average
|$4,748
|$6,362
|$7,795
|Rough
|$4,164
|$5,600
|$6,781
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 GQ Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,211
|$9,256
|$11,241
|Clean
|$6,837
|$8,786
|$10,629
|Average
|$6,089
|$7,846
|$9,406
|Rough
|$5,341
|$6,906
|$8,182
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,413
|$8,455
|$10,422
|Clean
|$6,081
|$8,026
|$9,855
|Average
|$5,415
|$7,167
|$8,721
|Rough
|$4,750
|$6,309
|$7,587
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,823
|$6,311
|$7,748
|Clean
|$4,573
|$5,991
|$7,327
|Average
|$4,073
|$5,350
|$6,483
|Rough
|$3,573
|$4,709
|$5,640
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,680
|$6,209
|$7,681
|Clean
|$4,438
|$5,894
|$7,263
|Average
|$3,952
|$5,264
|$6,427
|Rough
|$3,467
|$4,633
|$5,591
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,253
|$5,649
|$6,995
|Clean
|$4,032
|$5,363
|$6,614
|Average
|$3,591
|$4,789
|$5,853
|Rough
|$3,150
|$4,215
|$5,092
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,840
|$7,634
|$9,367
|Clean
|$5,537
|$7,246
|$8,857
|Average
|$4,932
|$6,471
|$7,838
|Rough
|$4,326
|$5,696
|$6,818
Estimated values
2014 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$5,202
|$6,531
|Clean
|$3,616
|$4,938
|$6,175
|Average
|$3,221
|$4,410
|$5,465
|Rough
|$2,825
|$3,881
|$4,754