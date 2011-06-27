  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,054$41,324$42,896
Clean$39,293$40,539$42,076
Average$37,771$38,969$40,435
Rough$36,249$37,400$38,794
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,598$36,556$40,189
Clean$32,959$35,861$39,420
Average$31,683$34,473$37,883
Rough$30,406$33,084$36,346
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,427$41,639$43,139
Clean$39,658$40,848$42,314
Average$38,122$39,266$40,664
Rough$36,586$37,684$39,014
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,092$48,090$49,332
Clean$46,197$47,177$48,388
Average$44,407$45,350$46,502
Rough$42,618$43,523$44,615
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,625$35,992$37,681
Clean$33,967$35,308$36,960
Average$32,652$33,941$35,519
Rough$31,336$32,574$34,078
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,263$38,525$40,086
Clean$36,555$37,793$39,319
Average$35,139$36,330$37,786
Rough$33,723$34,866$36,253
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,253$30,852$31,599
Clean$29,678$30,266$30,994
Average$28,529$29,094$29,786
Rough$27,379$27,922$28,577
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,159$36,554$38,276
Clean$34,491$35,859$37,544
Average$33,155$34,471$36,080
Rough$31,819$33,082$34,616
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,864$50,797$51,962
Clean$48,917$49,832$50,968
Average$47,022$47,902$48,981
Rough$45,127$45,973$46,994
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,127$30,603$33,644
Clean$27,592$30,022$33,000
Average$26,523$28,859$31,714
Rough$25,455$27,696$30,427
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,093$51,030$52,200
Clean$49,141$50,061$51,202
Average$47,237$48,122$49,206
Rough$45,334$46,184$47,209
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,350$23,702$25,367
Clean$21,925$23,252$24,882
Average$21,076$22,351$23,912
Rough$20,227$21,451$22,941
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,194$27,703$28,338
Clean$26,678$27,176$27,796
Average$25,644$26,124$26,713
Rough$24,611$25,072$25,629
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,946$45,053$46,429
Clean$43,111$44,197$45,541
Average$41,441$42,486$43,766
Rough$39,771$40,774$41,990
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,301$34,571$36,141
Clean$32,668$33,915$35,450
Average$31,403$32,601$34,068
Rough$30,137$31,288$32,686
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,083$33,739$35,779
Clean$31,473$33,098$35,095
Average$30,254$31,817$33,727
Rough$29,035$30,535$32,358
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,966$35,203$36,732
Clean$33,321$34,534$36,030
Average$32,030$33,197$34,625
Rough$30,739$31,860$33,220
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,376$43,539$46,205
Clean$40,590$42,712$45,321
Average$39,017$41,058$43,554
Rough$37,445$39,404$41,787
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,937$38,150$39,652
Clean$36,235$37,425$38,894
Average$34,831$35,976$37,377
Rough$33,428$34,527$35,861
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,421$38,744$40,378
Clean$36,710$38,008$39,606
Average$35,288$36,536$38,062
Rough$33,866$35,064$36,518
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,936$47,086$48,515
Clean$45,064$46,192$47,587
Average$43,318$44,403$45,732
Rough$41,572$42,615$43,876
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,119$48,212$49,571
Clean$46,224$47,297$48,623
Average$44,433$45,465$46,727
Rough$42,642$43,634$44,831
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,464$33,240$35,426
Clean$30,867$32,609$34,749
Average$29,671$31,346$33,394
Rough$28,475$30,083$32,039
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,049$48,165$49,552
Clean$46,156$47,250$48,604
Average$44,368$45,420$46,709
Rough$42,580$43,591$44,814
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,876$29,418$31,318
Clean$27,346$28,860$30,719
Average$26,287$27,742$29,522
Rough$25,227$26,624$28,324
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,609$38,992$40,700
Clean$36,894$38,251$39,922
Average$35,465$36,770$38,365
Rough$34,036$35,289$36,809
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,031$32,392$34,070
Clean$30,442$31,777$33,418
Average$29,262$30,546$32,115
Rough$28,083$29,316$30,812
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,574$45,576$46,821
Clean$43,727$44,710$45,925
Average$42,033$42,979$44,135
Rough$40,340$41,247$42,344
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,498$34,721$36,234
Clean$32,862$34,061$35,541
Average$31,589$32,742$34,155
Rough$30,316$31,423$32,769
Sell my 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,252 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,252 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,252 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $20,227 to $25,367, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.