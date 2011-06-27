Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,054
|$41,324
|$42,896
|Clean
|$39,293
|$40,539
|$42,076
|Average
|$37,771
|$38,969
|$40,435
|Rough
|$36,249
|$37,400
|$38,794
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,598
|$36,556
|$40,189
|Clean
|$32,959
|$35,861
|$39,420
|Average
|$31,683
|$34,473
|$37,883
|Rough
|$30,406
|$33,084
|$36,346
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,427
|$41,639
|$43,139
|Clean
|$39,658
|$40,848
|$42,314
|Average
|$38,122
|$39,266
|$40,664
|Rough
|$36,586
|$37,684
|$39,014
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,092
|$48,090
|$49,332
|Clean
|$46,197
|$47,177
|$48,388
|Average
|$44,407
|$45,350
|$46,502
|Rough
|$42,618
|$43,523
|$44,615
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,625
|$35,992
|$37,681
|Clean
|$33,967
|$35,308
|$36,960
|Average
|$32,652
|$33,941
|$35,519
|Rough
|$31,336
|$32,574
|$34,078
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,263
|$38,525
|$40,086
|Clean
|$36,555
|$37,793
|$39,319
|Average
|$35,139
|$36,330
|$37,786
|Rough
|$33,723
|$34,866
|$36,253
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,253
|$30,852
|$31,599
|Clean
|$29,678
|$30,266
|$30,994
|Average
|$28,529
|$29,094
|$29,786
|Rough
|$27,379
|$27,922
|$28,577
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,159
|$36,554
|$38,276
|Clean
|$34,491
|$35,859
|$37,544
|Average
|$33,155
|$34,471
|$36,080
|Rough
|$31,819
|$33,082
|$34,616
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,864
|$50,797
|$51,962
|Clean
|$48,917
|$49,832
|$50,968
|Average
|$47,022
|$47,902
|$48,981
|Rough
|$45,127
|$45,973
|$46,994
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,127
|$30,603
|$33,644
|Clean
|$27,592
|$30,022
|$33,000
|Average
|$26,523
|$28,859
|$31,714
|Rough
|$25,455
|$27,696
|$30,427
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,093
|$51,030
|$52,200
|Clean
|$49,141
|$50,061
|$51,202
|Average
|$47,237
|$48,122
|$49,206
|Rough
|$45,334
|$46,184
|$47,209
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,350
|$23,702
|$25,367
|Clean
|$21,925
|$23,252
|$24,882
|Average
|$21,076
|$22,351
|$23,912
|Rough
|$20,227
|$21,451
|$22,941
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,194
|$27,703
|$28,338
|Clean
|$26,678
|$27,176
|$27,796
|Average
|$25,644
|$26,124
|$26,713
|Rough
|$24,611
|$25,072
|$25,629
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,946
|$45,053
|$46,429
|Clean
|$43,111
|$44,197
|$45,541
|Average
|$41,441
|$42,486
|$43,766
|Rough
|$39,771
|$40,774
|$41,990
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,301
|$34,571
|$36,141
|Clean
|$32,668
|$33,915
|$35,450
|Average
|$31,403
|$32,601
|$34,068
|Rough
|$30,137
|$31,288
|$32,686
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,083
|$33,739
|$35,779
|Clean
|$31,473
|$33,098
|$35,095
|Average
|$30,254
|$31,817
|$33,727
|Rough
|$29,035
|$30,535
|$32,358
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,966
|$35,203
|$36,732
|Clean
|$33,321
|$34,534
|$36,030
|Average
|$32,030
|$33,197
|$34,625
|Rough
|$30,739
|$31,860
|$33,220
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,376
|$43,539
|$46,205
|Clean
|$40,590
|$42,712
|$45,321
|Average
|$39,017
|$41,058
|$43,554
|Rough
|$37,445
|$39,404
|$41,787
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,937
|$38,150
|$39,652
|Clean
|$36,235
|$37,425
|$38,894
|Average
|$34,831
|$35,976
|$37,377
|Rough
|$33,428
|$34,527
|$35,861
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,421
|$38,744
|$40,378
|Clean
|$36,710
|$38,008
|$39,606
|Average
|$35,288
|$36,536
|$38,062
|Rough
|$33,866
|$35,064
|$36,518
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,936
|$47,086
|$48,515
|Clean
|$45,064
|$46,192
|$47,587
|Average
|$43,318
|$44,403
|$45,732
|Rough
|$41,572
|$42,615
|$43,876
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,119
|$48,212
|$49,571
|Clean
|$46,224
|$47,297
|$48,623
|Average
|$44,433
|$45,465
|$46,727
|Rough
|$42,642
|$43,634
|$44,831
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,464
|$33,240
|$35,426
|Clean
|$30,867
|$32,609
|$34,749
|Average
|$29,671
|$31,346
|$33,394
|Rough
|$28,475
|$30,083
|$32,039
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,049
|$48,165
|$49,552
|Clean
|$46,156
|$47,250
|$48,604
|Average
|$44,368
|$45,420
|$46,709
|Rough
|$42,580
|$43,591
|$44,814
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,876
|$29,418
|$31,318
|Clean
|$27,346
|$28,860
|$30,719
|Average
|$26,287
|$27,742
|$29,522
|Rough
|$25,227
|$26,624
|$28,324
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,609
|$38,992
|$40,700
|Clean
|$36,894
|$38,251
|$39,922
|Average
|$35,465
|$36,770
|$38,365
|Rough
|$34,036
|$35,289
|$36,809
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,031
|$32,392
|$34,070
|Clean
|$30,442
|$31,777
|$33,418
|Average
|$29,262
|$30,546
|$32,115
|Rough
|$28,083
|$29,316
|$30,812
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,574
|$45,576
|$46,821
|Clean
|$43,727
|$44,710
|$45,925
|Average
|$42,033
|$42,979
|$44,135
|Rough
|$40,340
|$41,247
|$42,344
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,498
|$34,721
|$36,234
|Clean
|$32,862
|$34,061
|$35,541
|Average
|$31,589
|$32,742
|$34,155
|Rough
|$30,316
|$31,423
|$32,769