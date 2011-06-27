Estimated values
2016 Buick Verano 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,567
|$12,093
|$13,742
|Clean
|$10,167
|$11,643
|$13,201
|Average
|$9,367
|$10,743
|$12,119
|Rough
|$8,567
|$9,843
|$11,037
Estimated values
2016 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,701
|$13,390
|$15,216
|Clean
|$11,258
|$12,891
|$14,617
|Average
|$10,372
|$11,895
|$13,419
|Rough
|$9,485
|$10,898
|$12,221
Estimated values
2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,692
|$12,208
|$13,848
|Clean
|$10,287
|$11,754
|$13,302
|Average
|$9,477
|$10,845
|$12,212
|Rough
|$8,668
|$9,936
|$11,122
Estimated values
2016 Buick Verano 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,258
|$11,590
|$13,039
|Clean
|$9,870
|$11,159
|$12,526
|Average
|$9,093
|$10,296
|$11,499
|Rough
|$8,316
|$9,433
|$10,473
Estimated values
2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,034
|$12,582
|$14,258
|Clean
|$10,616
|$12,114
|$13,696
|Average
|$9,780
|$11,177
|$12,574
|Rough
|$8,945
|$10,241
|$11,452
Estimated values
2016 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,750
|$14,325
|$16,046
|Clean
|$12,267
|$13,792
|$15,414
|Average
|$11,301
|$12,726
|$14,151
|Rough
|$10,336
|$11,660
|$12,888