Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,545
|$3,841
|$4,543
|Clean
|$2,321
|$3,513
|$4,158
|Average
|$1,873
|$2,857
|$3,388
|Rough
|$1,425
|$2,201
|$2,617
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,455
|$3,449
|$3,988
|Clean
|$2,239
|$3,154
|$3,650
|Average
|$1,806
|$2,565
|$2,974
|Rough
|$1,374
|$1,976
|$2,298
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,075
|$3,198
|$3,805
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,925
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,378
|$2,838
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,832
|$2,192
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,012
|$3,148
|$3,763
|Clean
|$1,835
|$2,880
|$3,444
|Average
|$1,481
|$2,342
|$2,806
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,804
|$2,168
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,370
|$3,367
|$3,908
|Clean
|$2,161
|$3,079
|$3,576
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,504
|$2,914
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,929
|$2,251
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,800
|$2,936
|$3,550
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,686
|$3,249
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,184
|$2,647
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,683
|$2,045