2003 Ford Mustang Value

Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,280$6,655$7,998
Clean$3,827$5,965$7,159
Average$2,923$4,584$5,480
Rough$2,018$3,204$3,801
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 10th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,639$10,495$12,134
Clean$6,832$9,406$10,860
Average$5,217$7,229$8,313
Rough$3,603$5,052$5,766
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,705$13,622$15,324
Clean$9,573$12,209$13,716
Average$7,311$9,383$10,499
Rough$5,048$6,557$7,282
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 10th Anniversary 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,764$9,393$10,901
Clean$6,049$8,419$9,757
Average$4,619$6,470$7,468
Rough$3,190$4,522$5,180
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,692$5,840$7,053
Clean$3,301$5,234$6,313
Average$2,521$4,022$4,832
Rough$1,741$2,811$3,352
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,653$4,241$5,137
Clean$2,372$3,801$4,598
Average$1,812$2,921$3,520
Rough$1,251$2,041$2,441
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,913$4,598$5,550
Clean$2,606$4,121$4,967
Average$1,990$3,167$3,802
Rough$1,374$2,213$2,637
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,625$4,062$4,874
Clean$2,348$3,640$4,362
Average$1,793$2,798$3,339
Rough$1,238$1,955$2,316
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,564$5,632$6,800
Clean$3,188$5,048$6,086
Average$2,434$3,879$4,659
Rough$1,681$2,711$3,231
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,216$3,169$3,714
Clean$1,982$2,840$3,324
Average$1,514$2,183$2,544
Rough$1,045$1,526$1,765
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,719$5,837$7,034
Clean$3,326$5,232$6,295
Average$2,540$4,021$4,819
Rough$1,754$2,810$3,342
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,806$12,478$14,038
Clean$8,770$11,184$12,564
Average$6,697$8,595$9,618
Rough$4,625$6,007$6,671
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,478$4,034$4,910
Clean$2,217$3,616$4,395
Average$1,693$2,779$3,364
Rough$1,169$1,942$2,333
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,632$7,203$8,656
Clean$4,142$6,456$7,748
Average$3,163$4,961$5,931
Rough$2,184$3,467$4,113
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,982 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,840 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Mustang ranges from $1,045 to $3,714, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.