Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,280
|$6,655
|$7,998
|Clean
|$3,827
|$5,965
|$7,159
|Average
|$2,923
|$4,584
|$5,480
|Rough
|$2,018
|$3,204
|$3,801
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 10th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,639
|$10,495
|$12,134
|Clean
|$6,832
|$9,406
|$10,860
|Average
|$5,217
|$7,229
|$8,313
|Rough
|$3,603
|$5,052
|$5,766
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,705
|$13,622
|$15,324
|Clean
|$9,573
|$12,209
|$13,716
|Average
|$7,311
|$9,383
|$10,499
|Rough
|$5,048
|$6,557
|$7,282
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 10th Anniversary 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,764
|$9,393
|$10,901
|Clean
|$6,049
|$8,419
|$9,757
|Average
|$4,619
|$6,470
|$7,468
|Rough
|$3,190
|$4,522
|$5,180
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,692
|$5,840
|$7,053
|Clean
|$3,301
|$5,234
|$6,313
|Average
|$2,521
|$4,022
|$4,832
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,811
|$3,352
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,653
|$4,241
|$5,137
|Clean
|$2,372
|$3,801
|$4,598
|Average
|$1,812
|$2,921
|$3,520
|Rough
|$1,251
|$2,041
|$2,441
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,913
|$4,598
|$5,550
|Clean
|$2,606
|$4,121
|$4,967
|Average
|$1,990
|$3,167
|$3,802
|Rough
|$1,374
|$2,213
|$2,637
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,625
|$4,062
|$4,874
|Clean
|$2,348
|$3,640
|$4,362
|Average
|$1,793
|$2,798
|$3,339
|Rough
|$1,238
|$1,955
|$2,316
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,564
|$5,632
|$6,800
|Clean
|$3,188
|$5,048
|$6,086
|Average
|$2,434
|$3,879
|$4,659
|Rough
|$1,681
|$2,711
|$3,231
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,169
|$3,714
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,840
|$3,324
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,183
|$2,544
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,526
|$1,765
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,719
|$5,837
|$7,034
|Clean
|$3,326
|$5,232
|$6,295
|Average
|$2,540
|$4,021
|$4,819
|Rough
|$1,754
|$2,810
|$3,342
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,806
|$12,478
|$14,038
|Clean
|$8,770
|$11,184
|$12,564
|Average
|$6,697
|$8,595
|$9,618
|Rough
|$4,625
|$6,007
|$6,671
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,478
|$4,034
|$4,910
|Clean
|$2,217
|$3,616
|$4,395
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,779
|$3,364
|Rough
|$1,169
|$1,942
|$2,333
Estimated values
2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,632
|$7,203
|$8,656
|Clean
|$4,142
|$6,456
|$7,748
|Average
|$3,163
|$4,961
|$5,931
|Rough
|$2,184
|$3,467
|$4,113