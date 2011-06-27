  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Encore
  4. Used 2018 Buick Encore
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Buick Encore Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,458$16,909$18,562
Clean$15,129$16,545$18,154
Average$14,472$15,818$17,337
Rough$13,814$15,090$16,520
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,203$15,593$17,177
Clean$13,901$15,257$16,799
Average$13,297$14,586$16,043
Rough$12,692$13,915$15,287
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,051$16,487$18,123
Clean$14,731$16,132$17,724
Average$14,091$15,423$16,926
Rough$13,450$14,713$16,129
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,030$17,378$18,914
Clean$15,689$17,004$18,498
Average$15,007$16,256$17,666
Rough$14,325$15,509$16,833
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,630$15,981$17,519
Clean$14,319$15,637$17,134
Average$13,697$14,949$16,363
Rough$13,074$14,262$15,591
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,790$18,178$19,761
Clean$16,433$17,787$19,327
Average$15,718$17,005$18,457
Rough$15,004$16,223$17,587
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,888$17,276$18,857
Clean$15,550$16,904$18,442
Average$14,874$16,161$17,612
Rough$14,198$15,417$16,782
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,096$16,502$18,104
Clean$14,775$16,147$17,705
Average$14,133$15,437$16,909
Rough$13,490$14,727$16,112
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,786$18,167$19,740
Clean$16,429$17,776$19,306
Average$15,714$16,994$18,437
Rough$15,000$16,212$17,568
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,456$14,792$16,315
Clean$13,170$14,474$15,956
Average$12,598$13,838$15,238
Rough$12,025$13,201$14,520
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,610$19,030$20,648
Clean$17,236$18,620$20,194
Average$16,486$17,802$19,285
Rough$15,737$16,983$18,376
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Buick Encore on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,170 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,474 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Encore is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,170 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,474 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Buick Encore, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,170 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,474 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Buick Encore. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Buick Encore and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Buick Encore ranges from $12,025 to $16,315, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Buick Encore is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.