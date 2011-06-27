Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,458
|$16,909
|$18,562
|Clean
|$15,129
|$16,545
|$18,154
|Average
|$14,472
|$15,818
|$17,337
|Rough
|$13,814
|$15,090
|$16,520
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,203
|$15,593
|$17,177
|Clean
|$13,901
|$15,257
|$16,799
|Average
|$13,297
|$14,586
|$16,043
|Rough
|$12,692
|$13,915
|$15,287
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,051
|$16,487
|$18,123
|Clean
|$14,731
|$16,132
|$17,724
|Average
|$14,091
|$15,423
|$16,926
|Rough
|$13,450
|$14,713
|$16,129
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,030
|$17,378
|$18,914
|Clean
|$15,689
|$17,004
|$18,498
|Average
|$15,007
|$16,256
|$17,666
|Rough
|$14,325
|$15,509
|$16,833
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,630
|$15,981
|$17,519
|Clean
|$14,319
|$15,637
|$17,134
|Average
|$13,697
|$14,949
|$16,363
|Rough
|$13,074
|$14,262
|$15,591
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,790
|$18,178
|$19,761
|Clean
|$16,433
|$17,787
|$19,327
|Average
|$15,718
|$17,005
|$18,457
|Rough
|$15,004
|$16,223
|$17,587
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,888
|$17,276
|$18,857
|Clean
|$15,550
|$16,904
|$18,442
|Average
|$14,874
|$16,161
|$17,612
|Rough
|$14,198
|$15,417
|$16,782
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,096
|$16,502
|$18,104
|Clean
|$14,775
|$16,147
|$17,705
|Average
|$14,133
|$15,437
|$16,909
|Rough
|$13,490
|$14,727
|$16,112
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,786
|$18,167
|$19,740
|Clean
|$16,429
|$17,776
|$19,306
|Average
|$15,714
|$16,994
|$18,437
|Rough
|$15,000
|$16,212
|$17,568
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,456
|$14,792
|$16,315
|Clean
|$13,170
|$14,474
|$15,956
|Average
|$12,598
|$13,838
|$15,238
|Rough
|$12,025
|$13,201
|$14,520
Estimated values
2018 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,610
|$19,030
|$20,648
|Clean
|$17,236
|$18,620
|$20,194
|Average
|$16,486
|$17,802
|$19,285
|Rough
|$15,737
|$16,983
|$18,376