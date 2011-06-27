Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,580
|$18,288
|$20,224
|Clean
|$16,107
|$17,780
|$19,625
|Average
|$15,162
|$16,762
|$18,428
|Rough
|$14,217
|$15,744
|$17,231
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,747
|$13,253
|$14,935
|Clean
|$11,412
|$12,884
|$14,493
|Average
|$10,742
|$12,147
|$13,609
|Rough
|$10,073
|$11,409
|$12,725
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,446
|$12,900
|$14,526
|Clean
|$11,120
|$12,541
|$14,096
|Average
|$10,467
|$11,824
|$13,236
|Rough
|$9,815
|$11,106
|$12,376
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,418
|$14,967
|$16,707
|Clean
|$13,036
|$14,550
|$16,212
|Average
|$12,271
|$13,717
|$15,223
|Rough
|$11,506
|$12,885
|$14,234