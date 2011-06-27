Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,122
|$15,118
|$17,569
|Clean
|$12,895
|$14,854
|$17,256
|Average
|$12,440
|$14,326
|$16,631
|Rough
|$11,985
|$13,797
|$16,005
Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,427
|$17,512
|$20,075
|Clean
|$15,159
|$17,206
|$19,718
|Average
|$14,625
|$16,594
|$19,003
|Rough
|$14,090
|$15,982
|$18,288
Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,146
|$17,944
|$20,156
|Clean
|$15,866
|$17,631
|$19,797
|Average
|$15,306
|$17,004
|$19,080
|Rough
|$14,747
|$16,376
|$18,362
Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,276
|$18,360
|$20,921
|Clean
|$15,994
|$18,039
|$20,548
|Average
|$15,430
|$17,397
|$19,803
|Rough
|$14,866
|$16,756
|$19,059
Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,800
|$13,618
|$15,851
|Clean
|$11,596
|$13,380
|$15,569
|Average
|$11,187
|$12,904
|$15,004
|Rough
|$10,778
|$12,428
|$14,440
Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,685
|$16,782
|$19,358
|Clean
|$14,431
|$16,489
|$19,013
|Average
|$13,922
|$15,902
|$18,324
|Rough
|$13,413
|$15,316
|$17,635
Estimated values
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,679
|$15,655
|$18,082
|Clean
|$13,442
|$15,381
|$17,760
|Average
|$12,968
|$14,834
|$17,116
|Rough
|$12,494
|$14,287
|$16,473