Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,291$3,315$3,877
Clean$2,087$3,023$3,535
Average$1,678$2,439$2,850
Rough$1,268$1,856$2,166
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,009$2,860$3,327
Clean$1,830$2,608$3,033
Average$1,471$2,104$2,446
Rough$1,112$1,601$1,859
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,062$3,022$3,548
Clean$1,878$2,756$3,235
Average$1,510$2,224$2,609
Rough$1,141$1,692$1,983
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,627$3,743$4,356
Clean$2,392$3,413$3,972
Average$1,923$2,754$3,203
Rough$1,454$2,095$2,434
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,493$3,558$4,142
Clean$2,271$3,245$3,777
Average$1,825$2,618$3,046
Rough$1,380$1,992$2,315
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,342$3,484$4,110
Clean$2,132$3,178$3,747
Average$1,714$2,564$3,022
Rough$1,296$1,950$2,296
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,729$3,971$4,651
Clean$2,486$3,622$4,241
Average$1,998$2,922$3,420
Rough$1,511$2,223$2,599
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,830 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,608 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,830 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,608 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,830 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,608 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $1,112 to $3,327, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.