Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,291
|$3,315
|$3,877
|Clean
|$2,087
|$3,023
|$3,535
|Average
|$1,678
|$2,439
|$2,850
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,856
|$2,166
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$2,860
|$3,327
|Clean
|$1,830
|$2,608
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,471
|$2,104
|$2,446
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,601
|$1,859
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,022
|$3,548
|Clean
|$1,878
|$2,756
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,224
|$2,609
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,692
|$1,983
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,627
|$3,743
|$4,356
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,413
|$3,972
|Average
|$1,923
|$2,754
|$3,203
|Rough
|$1,454
|$2,095
|$2,434
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,493
|$3,558
|$4,142
|Clean
|$2,271
|$3,245
|$3,777
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,618
|$3,046
|Rough
|$1,380
|$1,992
|$2,315
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,342
|$3,484
|$4,110
|Clean
|$2,132
|$3,178
|$3,747
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,564
|$3,022
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,950
|$2,296
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,971
|$4,651
|Clean
|$2,486
|$3,622
|$4,241
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,922
|$3,420
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,223
|$2,599