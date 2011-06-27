Estimated values
2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$2,616
|$3,012
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,440
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,538
|$2,088
|$2,385
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,736
|$1,967
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$3,053
|$3,506
|Clean
|$2,104
|$2,848
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,808
|$2,437
|$2,776
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,026
|$2,290
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,315
|$3,145
|$3,615
|Clean
|$2,163
|$2,934
|$3,364
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,511
|$2,862
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,088
|$2,360
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,761
|$2,424
|$2,798
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,261
|$2,603
|Average
|$1,414
|$1,935
|$2,215
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,609
|$1,827