Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$782
|$1,561
|$1,977
|Clean
|$689
|$1,379
|$1,749
|Average
|$504
|$1,016
|$1,293
|Rough
|$320
|$654
|$837
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$671
|$1,361
|$1,730
|Clean
|$591
|$1,202
|$1,530
|Average
|$433
|$886
|$1,131
|Rough
|$274
|$570
|$732
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$698
|$1,371
|$1,730
|Clean
|$616
|$1,212
|$1,530
|Average
|$451
|$893
|$1,131
|Rough
|$286
|$574
|$732
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$679
|$1,375
|$1,747
|Clean
|$599
|$1,215
|$1,546
|Average
|$438
|$896
|$1,143
|Rough
|$278
|$576
|$740
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic VX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,355
|$1,730
|Clean
|$575
|$1,197
|$1,530
|Average
|$421
|$883
|$1,131
|Rough
|$266
|$568
|$732
Estimated values
1994 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$649
|$1,354
|$1,730
|Clean
|$572
|$1,196
|$1,530
|Average
|$419
|$882
|$1,131
|Rough
|$265
|$567
|$732