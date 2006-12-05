Used 1996 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me
- 87,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,690$2,050 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Black; Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Bright White Clearcoat Engine: 2.4L I4 Pzev 16V Dual Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 25Y Se Tires: P225/55R17 Bsw As Touring Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Dodge Avenger. Previous service records are included, making this Dodge Avenger extra special. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2014 Dodge Avenger: For a mid-sized sedan, the Avenger stands out in two ways: aggressive, sporty styling, borrowed from the Dodge Charger, and fuel economy, for which it is estimated at 30 mpg on the highway. The Avenger's interior features nice materials and is quieter than in years past, and its upgraded styling and quality make it a viable alternative in a crowded small car market. This model sets itself apart with Handsome, sporty styling, safety, long list of high-tech options, and powerful V6 engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB7EN225567
Stock: EN225567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 117,636 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,899
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB2DN729975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,379 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,450$2,405 Below Market
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
7450MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 29 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.Come see it at Carbone Chevrolet, 5043 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, NY 13495
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Avenger Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BD1FG9BN513584
Stock: C513584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 134,445 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,000$2,029 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
SE 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD 19/29 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAG1DN750702
Stock: 750702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 114,004 milesGreat Deal
$4,988$1,951 Below Market
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts
Fully Serviced and ready for immediate delivery Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2013 Dodge Avenger SE 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick * Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB8DN589513
Stock: PV3602B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 50,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,495$1,874 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
3.6L Vvt Flex-Fuel 24-Valve V6 Engine 27X Se V6 Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Uconnect Voice Command W/Bluetooth 18" X 7" Aluminum Wheels 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Autostick Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Interior; Premium Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P225/50R18 All-Season Touring Tires Tungsten Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Dodge Avenger SE V6 is offered to you for sale by Lexus of Clearwater. This Dodge includes: 18 X 7 ALUMINUM WHEELS Chrome Wheels Aluminum Wheels 27X SE V6 CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG Chrome Wheels Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Tires - Rear Performance BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS Vinyl Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Fixed Bench Seat Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats Bucket Seats P225/50R18 ALL-SEASON TOURING TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player 3.6L VVT FLEX-FUEL 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine Power Steering TUNGSTEN METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 Dodge Avenger has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Dodge Avenger SE V6. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. More information about the 2013 Dodge Avenger: For a mid-sized sedan, the Avenger stands out in two ways: aggressive and sporty styling, borrowed from the Dodge Charger, and fuel economy, for which it is rated up to 30 mpg on the highway. The Avenger's interior features nice materials and is quieter than in years past and its upgraded styling and quality makes it a viable alternative in a crowded small car market. Interesting features of this model are safety, long list of high-tech options, powerful V6 engine, and Freshened sporty styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAG7DN573010
Stock: DN573010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 110,450 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,753$2,364 Below Market
Longwood Mitsubishi - Longwood / Florida
*CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, LOCAL TRADE-IN, FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 750 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick * Ward's 10 Best Engines*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia North Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia North's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups's used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -Some repairs will probably be needed -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB7DN590410
Stock: ICN0075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 115,479 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,995$1,545 Below Market
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
This Dodge Avenger is a great gas saving and affordable sedan! Vehicle has black racing style stripes on the hood and sides of the vehicle. Like new tires all the way around. A/C is ice cold. No mechanical problems with this car. Our service department has fully inspected and serviced this vehicle. This car needs nothing but a new owner! Vehicle comes with our 3 Month / 4500 Mile Power train warranty to give you piece of mind you are buying a safe and reliable vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZABXCN111365
Stock: 2371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,854 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,804 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2012 Dodge Avenger SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Avenger comes equipped with these options: TUNGSTEN METALLIC, P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, and Trunk dress-up.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB5CN220297
Stock: 8864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 135,466 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,885 Below Market
Whitewater Motors - West Harrison / Indiana
24Y CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed automatic trans , 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Tachometer, Supplemental side airbags * Media center 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3CC4FB5AN225279
Stock: AN225279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 83,317 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,590$1,474 Below Market
Brent Brown Toyota - Orem / Utah
Check out this gently-used 2013 Dodge Avenger we recently got in. The Avenger SE is well maintained and has just 83,317mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Dodge Avenger: For a mid-sized sedan, the Avenger stands out in two ways: aggressive and sporty styling, borrowed from the Dodge Charger, and fuel economy, for which it is rated up to 30 mpg on the highway. The Avenger's interior features nice materials and is quieter than in years past and its upgraded styling and quality makes it a viable alternative in a crowded small car market. This model sets itself apart with safety, long list of high-tech options, powerful V6 engine, and Freshened sporty styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB1DN572245
Stock: T55232D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 65,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,991$1,980 Below Market
Evanston Subaru - Skokie / Illinois
A very nice car, runs good looks good, and Carfax reports no accidents. Fully equipped with all the power including automatic trans!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Avenger Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BD1FB8BN528176
Stock: 24731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,808 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,195$1,864 Below Market
D & D Detail Experts - New Smyrna Beach / Florida
Great gas mileage, with plenty of room. Power seat, cruise good car for that commute
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB9CN198320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,905 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,709 Below Market
Vehicle Clearing House - Winter Garden / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB3DN526335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,455 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,999
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB7EN235225
Stock: 235225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,990$2,242 Below Market
Toyota South - Richmond / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB0DN711460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,002 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,990$2,058 Below Market
Vander Lee Motors - Rock Rapids / Iowa
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lights,Rear Defrost,Front Bucket Seats,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Windows,Remote Keyless Entry,Tilt Steering Wheel,Heated Mirrors,Roof Airbags,Satellite Radio,Trip Computer,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Four Wheel ABS,Side Airbags,Traction Control,Vehicle Anti-theft,12V Power Outlet,Floor Mats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Trunk Release Button,Vanity Mirrors,Remote Start,Compact Spare Tire,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCBXDN629040
Stock: N629040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 122,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,399$2,519 Below Market
Brenengen Chevrolet - West Salem / Wisconsin
Extremely Clean Sxt With Leather Seats And Alloy Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB7DN611420
Stock: 20344B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Avenger
- 5(54%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(2%)