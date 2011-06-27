Estimated values
1996 Dodge Avenger 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,290
|$1,645
|Clean
|$558
|$1,142
|$1,457
|Average
|$410
|$847
|$1,082
|Rough
|$263
|$552
|$707
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Avenger ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$761
|$1,464
|$1,845
|Clean
|$672
|$1,297
|$1,635
|Average
|$494
|$961
|$1,214
|Rough
|$316
|$626
|$793