Used 1996 Dodge Avenger ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room36.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight3124 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Lapis Blue
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Med Fern Pearl Metalllic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Bright White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Jade Metallic
