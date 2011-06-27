Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,965
|$2,854
|$3,341
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,587
|$3,028
|Average
|$1,406
|$2,053
|$2,402
|Rough
|$1,033
|$1,520
|$1,777
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,457
|$2,882
|Clean
|$1,523
|$2,228
|$2,612
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,768
|$2,072
|Rough
|$884
|$1,309
|$1,532
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,374
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,152
|$2,531
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,708
|$2,008
|Rough
|$846
|$1,264
|$1,485