Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$2,003
|$2,396
|Clean
|$1,164
|$1,786
|$2,134
|Average
|$877
|$1,353
|$1,611
|Rough
|$590
|$920
|$1,088
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,482
|$1,758
|Clean
|$883
|$1,321
|$1,566
|Average
|$665
|$1,001
|$1,182
|Rough
|$447
|$681
|$798
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,721
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,534
|$1,816
|Average
|$777
|$1,162
|$1,371
|Rough
|$523
|$790
|$925
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,273
|$2,728
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,027
|$2,430
|Average
|$981
|$1,536
|$1,834
|Rough
|$660
|$1,044
|$1,239
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,325
|$2,692
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,073
|$2,398
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,571
|$1,810
|Rough
|$758
|$1,068
|$1,222
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,035
|$2,366
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,815
|$2,108
|Average
|$976
|$1,375
|$1,591
|Rough
|$656
|$935
|$1,074
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,575
|$3,043
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,297
|$2,710
|Average
|$1,172
|$1,740
|$2,046
|Rough
|$788
|$1,183
|$1,381
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Sebring LXi FFV 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,118
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,889
|$2,231
|Average
|$962
|$1,431
|$1,684
|Rough
|$647
|$973
|$1,137