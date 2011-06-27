Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,889
|$3,506
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,576
|$3,126
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,950
|$2,366
|Rough
|$789
|$1,323
|$1,606
Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$3,299
|$4,005
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,941
|$3,571
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,226
|$2,703
|Rough
|$898
|$1,511
|$1,834
Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,970
|$5,029
|Clean
|$1,800
|$3,540
|$4,484
|Average
|$1,353
|$2,679
|$3,394
|Rough
|$905
|$1,819
|$2,303
Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,783
|$3,426
|Clean
|$1,428
|$2,481
|$3,055
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,878
|$2,312
|Rough
|$718
|$1,275
|$1,569
Estimated values
2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,773
|$3,009
|$3,684
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,683
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,185
|$2,030
|$2,486
|Rough
|$793
|$1,378
|$1,687