Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,008
|$11,588
|$13,934
|Clean
|$8,729
|$11,218
|$13,463
|Average
|$8,171
|$10,476
|$12,522
|Rough
|$7,614
|$9,735
|$11,581
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,947
|$10,209
|$12,266
|Clean
|$7,701
|$9,883
|$11,851
|Average
|$7,209
|$9,230
|$11,023
|Rough
|$6,717
|$8,577
|$10,195
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,313
|$10,695
|$12,860
|Clean
|$8,056
|$10,353
|$12,425
|Average
|$7,541
|$9,669
|$11,557
|Rough
|$7,026
|$8,984
|$10,688
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,048
|$11,640
|$13,996
|Clean
|$8,768
|$11,268
|$13,524
|Average
|$8,208
|$10,524
|$12,578
|Rough
|$7,648
|$9,779
|$11,633
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,515
|$12,242
|$14,719
|Clean
|$9,221
|$11,850
|$14,222
|Average
|$8,631
|$11,067
|$13,227
|Rough
|$8,042
|$10,284
|$12,233
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,473
|$9,643
|$11,615
|Clean
|$7,241
|$9,335
|$11,223
|Average
|$6,779
|$8,718
|$10,438
|Rough
|$6,316
|$8,101
|$9,654
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,532
|$10,977
|$13,197
|Clean
|$8,268
|$10,625
|$12,752
|Average
|$7,740
|$9,923
|$11,860
|Rough
|$7,212
|$9,221
|$10,969