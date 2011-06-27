  1. Home
2014 Mazda CX-5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,008$11,588$13,934
Clean$8,729$11,218$13,463
Average$8,171$10,476$12,522
Rough$7,614$9,735$11,581
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,947$10,209$12,266
Clean$7,701$9,883$11,851
Average$7,209$9,230$11,023
Rough$6,717$8,577$10,195
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,313$10,695$12,860
Clean$8,056$10,353$12,425
Average$7,541$9,669$11,557
Rough$7,026$8,984$10,688
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,048$11,640$13,996
Clean$8,768$11,268$13,524
Average$8,208$10,524$12,578
Rough$7,648$9,779$11,633
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,515$12,242$14,719
Clean$9,221$11,850$14,222
Average$8,631$11,067$13,227
Rough$8,042$10,284$12,233
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,473$9,643$11,615
Clean$7,241$9,335$11,223
Average$6,779$8,718$10,438
Rough$6,316$8,101$9,654
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,532$10,977$13,197
Clean$8,268$10,625$12,752
Average$7,740$9,923$11,860
Rough$7,212$9,221$10,969
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Mazda CX-5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,241 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,335 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda CX-5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,241 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,335 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Mazda CX-5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,241 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,335 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Mazda CX-5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Mazda CX-5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Mazda CX-5 ranges from $6,316 to $11,615, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Mazda CX-5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.