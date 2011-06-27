Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$2,637
|$2,888
|Clean
|$2,026
|$2,448
|$2,679
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,070
|$2,261
|Rough
|$1,411
|$1,692
|$1,842
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,321
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,759
|$2,154
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,492
|$1,821
|$1,999
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,488
|$1,629
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,439
|$2,679
|Clean
|$1,858
|$2,264
|$2,485
|Average
|$1,576
|$1,914
|$2,097
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,564
|$1,709
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,254
|$2,719
|$2,973
|Clean
|$2,095
|$2,524
|$2,758
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,134
|$2,327
|Rough
|$1,459
|$1,744
|$1,897
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,145
|$2,600
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,994
|$2,413
|$2,642
|Average
|$1,691
|$2,040
|$2,229
|Rough
|$1,389
|$1,667
|$1,817