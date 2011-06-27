  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2007 Saturn VUE
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Saturn VUE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,179$2,637$2,888
Clean$2,026$2,448$2,679
Average$1,718$2,070$2,261
Rough$1,411$1,692$1,842
Sell my 2007 Saturn VUE with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn VUE near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$2,321$2,554
Clean$1,759$2,154$2,369
Average$1,492$1,821$1,999
Rough$1,225$1,488$1,629
Sell my 2007 Saturn VUE with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn VUE near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,999$2,439$2,679
Clean$1,858$2,264$2,485
Average$1,576$1,914$2,097
Rough$1,294$1,564$1,709
Sell my 2007 Saturn VUE with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn VUE near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,254$2,719$2,973
Clean$2,095$2,524$2,758
Average$1,777$2,134$2,327
Rough$1,459$1,744$1,897
Sell my 2007 Saturn VUE with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn VUE near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,145$2,600$2,848
Clean$1,994$2,413$2,642
Average$1,691$2,040$2,229
Rough$1,389$1,667$1,817
Sell my 2007 Saturn VUE with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn VUE near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Saturn VUE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn VUE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,759 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn VUE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn VUE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,759 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Saturn VUE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn VUE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,759 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Saturn VUE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Saturn VUE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Saturn VUE ranges from $1,225 to $2,554, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Saturn VUE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.