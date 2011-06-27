Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,028
|$20,283
|$22,523
|Clean
|$17,448
|$19,619
|$21,754
|Average
|$16,287
|$18,290
|$20,216
|Rough
|$15,126
|$16,962
|$18,678
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,753
|$39,070
|$42,394
|Clean
|$34,602
|$37,791
|$40,946
|Average
|$32,300
|$35,232
|$38,051
|Rough
|$29,998
|$32,674
|$35,156
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,167
|$19,430
|$21,677
|Clean
|$16,615
|$18,794
|$20,937
|Average
|$15,509
|$17,521
|$19,457
|Rough
|$14,404
|$16,249
|$17,976
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,124
|$19,322
|$21,506
|Clean
|$16,573
|$18,690
|$20,772
|Average
|$15,470
|$17,424
|$19,303
|Rough
|$14,368
|$16,159
|$17,835
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,039
|$24,598
|$27,144
|Clean
|$21,330
|$23,792
|$26,217
|Average
|$19,911
|$22,182
|$24,364
|Rough
|$18,492
|$20,571
|$22,510