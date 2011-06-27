Estimated values
2009 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,587
|$8,572
|$9,803
|Clean
|$6,020
|$7,822
|$8,925
|Average
|$4,885
|$6,323
|$7,169
|Rough
|$3,750
|$4,824
|$5,412
2009 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,367
|$8,555
|$9,907
|Clean
|$5,818
|$7,807
|$9,020
|Average
|$4,721
|$6,311
|$7,245
|Rough
|$3,624
|$4,815
|$5,470
2009 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,518
|$7,370
|$8,518
|Clean
|$5,042
|$6,726
|$7,755
|Average
|$4,092
|$5,437
|$6,229
|Rough
|$3,141
|$4,148
|$4,702