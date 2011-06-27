  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,131$12,865$14,667
Clean$10,623$12,287$13,977
Average$9,608$11,132$12,597
Rough$8,593$9,976$11,217
2015 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,368$11,193$13,066
Clean$8,941$10,691$12,451
Average$8,086$9,685$11,222
Rough$7,232$8,680$9,993
2015 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,096$11,876$13,712
Clean$9,635$11,343$13,067
Average$8,714$10,276$11,777
Rough$7,794$9,210$10,487
2015 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,868$10,767$12,707
Clean$8,463$10,283$12,109
Average$7,655$9,317$10,914
Rough$6,846$8,350$9,718
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Prius c on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Prius c with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,463 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,283 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Prius c is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Prius c with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,463 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,283 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota Prius c, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Prius c with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,463 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,283 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Prius c. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Prius c and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Prius c ranges from $6,846 to $12,707, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Prius c is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.