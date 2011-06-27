Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,131
|$12,865
|$14,667
|Clean
|$10,623
|$12,287
|$13,977
|Average
|$9,608
|$11,132
|$12,597
|Rough
|$8,593
|$9,976
|$11,217
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,368
|$11,193
|$13,066
|Clean
|$8,941
|$10,691
|$12,451
|Average
|$8,086
|$9,685
|$11,222
|Rough
|$7,232
|$8,680
|$9,993
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,096
|$11,876
|$13,712
|Clean
|$9,635
|$11,343
|$13,067
|Average
|$8,714
|$10,276
|$11,777
|Rough
|$7,794
|$9,210
|$10,487
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,868
|$10,767
|$12,707
|Clean
|$8,463
|$10,283
|$12,109
|Average
|$7,655
|$9,317
|$10,914
|Rough
|$6,846
|$8,350
|$9,718