Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,205
|$3,683
|Clean
|$2,204
|$2,989
|$3,427
|Average
|$1,893
|$2,558
|$2,916
|Rough
|$1,583
|$2,127
|$2,405
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,653
|$3,716
|$4,317
|Clean
|$2,479
|$3,466
|$4,017
|Average
|$2,130
|$2,967
|$3,418
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,467
|$2,819
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,367
|$3,854
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,140
|$3,587
|Average
|$2,011
|$2,687
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,681
|$2,234
|$2,517
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,425
|$3,270
|$3,748
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,050
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,947
|$2,610
|$2,968
|Rough
|$1,628
|$2,170
|$2,448
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,112
|$3,582
|Clean
|$2,133
|$2,903
|$3,333
|Average
|$1,832
|$2,484
|$2,836
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,065
|$2,339
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,351
|$3,182
|$3,652
|Clean
|$2,197
|$2,968
|$3,399
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,540
|$2,892
|Rough
|$1,578
|$2,112
|$2,385