Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,669
|$29,661
|$30,882
|Clean
|$28,338
|$29,313
|$30,509
|Average
|$27,677
|$28,616
|$29,764
|Rough
|$27,016
|$27,920
|$29,019
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,124
|$33,766
|$34,561
|Clean
|$32,742
|$33,370
|$34,144
|Average
|$31,978
|$32,577
|$33,310
|Rough
|$31,214
|$31,784
|$32,476
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,773
|$44,622
|$45,673
|Clean
|$43,268
|$44,099
|$45,122
|Average
|$42,259
|$43,051
|$44,020
|Rough
|$41,250
|$42,004
|$42,918
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,804
|$34,617
|$35,623
|Clean
|$33,414
|$34,211
|$35,193
|Average
|$32,635
|$33,398
|$34,334
|Rough
|$31,855
|$32,586
|$33,474
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,567
|$45,431
|$46,501
|Clean
|$44,054
|$44,898
|$45,940
|Average
|$43,026
|$43,831
|$44,818
|Rough
|$41,998
|$42,765
|$43,696
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,701
|$38,432
|$39,338
|Clean
|$37,267
|$37,981
|$38,863
|Average
|$36,397
|$37,079
|$37,914
|Rough
|$35,528
|$36,177
|$36,965
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,129
|$31,110
|$32,318
|Clean
|$29,782
|$30,745
|$31,928
|Average
|$29,087
|$30,015
|$31,148
|Rough
|$28,393
|$29,284
|$30,369