2020 Nissan 370Z Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,669$29,661$30,882
Clean$28,338$29,313$30,509
Average$27,677$28,616$29,764
Rough$27,016$27,920$29,019
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,124$33,766$34,561
Clean$32,742$33,370$34,144
Average$31,978$32,577$33,310
Rough$31,214$31,784$32,476
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,773$44,622$45,673
Clean$43,268$44,099$45,122
Average$42,259$43,051$44,020
Rough$41,250$42,004$42,918
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,804$34,617$35,623
Clean$33,414$34,211$35,193
Average$32,635$33,398$34,334
Rough$31,855$32,586$33,474
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,567$45,431$46,501
Clean$44,054$44,898$45,940
Average$43,026$43,831$44,818
Rough$41,998$42,765$43,696
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,701$38,432$39,338
Clean$37,267$37,981$38,863
Average$36,397$37,079$37,914
Rough$35,528$36,177$36,965
Estimated values
2020 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,129$31,110$32,318
Clean$29,782$30,745$31,928
Average$29,087$30,015$31,148
Rough$28,393$29,284$30,369
Sell my 2020 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,782 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,745 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 370Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,782 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,745 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Nissan 370Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,782 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,745 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Nissan 370Z ranges from $28,393 to $32,318, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.