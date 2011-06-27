Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue Select S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,724
|$8,707
|$10,508
|Clean
|$6,516
|$8,428
|$10,153
|Average
|$6,100
|$7,871
|$9,443
|Rough
|$5,683
|$7,315
|$8,734
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Rogue Select S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,213
|$8,179
|$9,962
|Clean
|$6,021
|$7,917
|$9,626
|Average
|$5,636
|$7,394
|$8,953
|Rough
|$5,251
|$6,871
|$8,280