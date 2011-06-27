  1. Home
2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile cabin, smooth ride.
  • Aged design, weak acceleration, unimpressive fuel economy, low safety scores, awkward seating position for shorter drivers.
Used PT Cruiser for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser was pulled from the ashes for one more year, but we think it should have been allowed to die in peace.

Vehicle overview

Reports of the PT Cruiser's death have been greatly exaggerated. Well, not greatly -- Chrysler has decided to bring back its retro-styled wagon for one last curtain call. This 2010 PT takes a solo bow onstage in one trim level, with one engine and transmission choice, and fewer options than ever.

Rather than exit with a flourish, the 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser seems to be leaving with a whimper. Instead of giving the outgoing model the capable turbocharged engine found in previous years, Chrysler is sending this compact wagon out to pasture with its wheezy normally aspirated base four-cylinder. The rest of the 2010's specs don't fare any better, as the touring suspension, leather upholstery, upgraded stereo and Bluetooth have also been killed off.

It's a sad ending considering the PT's strong debut back in 2000. A lack of updates and increasing competition over the years have conspired to bring about its demise, and the recent retirement of the convertible and GT models certainly didn't help matters. When pitted against the competition, the 2010 PT Cruiser clings to life with only its unique styling, versatile interior and roomy accommodations as positive attributes.

The PT Cruiser's rivals are numerous and vastly more capable. The Chevy HHR has similar retro styling (no surprise considering the same person designed both vehicles) but happens to offer more feature variety and a higher-performing SS model as well. The Mazda 3 hatchback -- which seems to always top our lists -- offers more smiles per mile with its sharper handling. The Scion xB has plenty of personality, room and a peppier engine to boot, while the Toyota Matrix trumps the PT with its versatile interior and pleasant ride quality. It's been a few years since we would have recommended the Chrysler PT Cruiser as worthy of a look, and this final 2010 model may not even be worth a passing thought.

2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser models

The 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser is a five-seat compact wagon that is now offered in only one trim level -- the Classic. This new configuration offers an amalgam of features seen in various trim levels from prior years. Included are 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, a trip computer, keyless entry and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The optional Convenience Group adds a six-way power driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and heated front seats. A sunroof is also available, as is satellite radio.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser is now available in only one trim level -- the Classic -- as this is likely the last year of production.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser is powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is a four-speed automatic that drives the front wheels. Fuel economy is a middling 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags and a low-speed traction control system are standard for the 2010 PT Cruiser. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection but its lowest score of "Poor" for side impacts.

Driving

With the previous turbocharged engine no longer available, the 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser is left with the anemic base power plant and outdated four-speed automatic. Steering effort is light, but the large turning circle will require multiple-point turns to navigate tighter confines. The suspension does a decent job of soaking up ruts and bumps in the road for a smooth and composed ride.

Interior

The retro themes evident in the 2010 PT Cruiser's exterior are also reflected in its cabin, most notably in its thin-spoked steering wheel and an old-timey round transmission shifter knob. The interior is quite spacious, with enough room to accommodate taller occupants; however, shorter drivers may find the flat seats and elevated driving position a bit awkward.

Those seated in back are afforded a pleasant view thanks to the Cruiser's slightly elevated rear seats, and head- and legroom are plentiful for adult passengers. The 65/35-split-folding rear seats can be flipped forward, but not flat, for added cargo space. These seats are removable, and in this configuration, allow for 63 cubic feet of storage space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Most helpful consumer reviews

No Better Car For the $$
R.B.,10/25/2010
I just bought a new 2010 PT special edition (black and silver w/red leather seats). This PT is loaded and a blast to drive. I paid under 13K for a car stickered at $19995! (try buying a stripped HHR or Kia Soul for that!). I looked at a lot of cars and NOTHING came close to the bang for the buck that the PT has. The build quality is excellent. This is the end of production for these cars and they are sitting unsold on the lots which is sad but a real opportunity as well! Go get one!
Well-built
L Wall,04/07/2010
This is my first pt cruiser. After many years of driving large gas guzzlers it's nice to drive a small peppy well built car. I have two friends who own older pt cruisers and they are happy with them. I'm getting 21 miles per gallon city driving. The 2010 model comes pretty much loaded with options. good deal for the money. I drove two foreign cars and they didn't drive as nice and quiet as the pt cruiser. This car has an American car feel, nice and solid. The heated power seat is a nice standard feature on chilly mornings. Get one of these while they're still available at a great price.
Happy
hank,07/12/2010
Yes there are nicer cars out there but not for $10,990. Yes, I stole it brand spanking new 2010 (list $18,995). L for that kind of money if you buy anything else you need a dog and a White cane. So what that it gets 21 mpg average. In 100,000 miles I will spend 920 gallon more than in the Kia soul (26 mpg average), which is $2760+ 10,995=$13,755. Can't buy a soul loaded with identical equipment and none of those can tow a motorcycle trailer. Enough said.
Couldn't be Happier
Very Satisfied,03/02/2010
I gave my 2001 PT Cruiser to my Grandson. It had less than 50,000 trouble-free miles on it, and looked like new. I bought a 2010 because it is the last year they'll make it. It's everything I'd hoped it would be, and more. I got a great deal on it, so purchased a lifetime warranty on it. I drive American cars, and have for most of my life. They're more than competitive with the Japanese and Korean cars, and I happy to keep the money in this country.
See all 8 reviews of the 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
