Vehicle overview

Reports of the PT Cruiser's death have been greatly exaggerated. Well, not greatly -- Chrysler has decided to bring back its retro-styled wagon for one last curtain call. This 2010 PT takes a solo bow onstage in one trim level, with one engine and transmission choice, and fewer options than ever.

Rather than exit with a flourish, the 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser seems to be leaving with a whimper. Instead of giving the outgoing model the capable turbocharged engine found in previous years, Chrysler is sending this compact wagon out to pasture with its wheezy normally aspirated base four-cylinder. The rest of the 2010's specs don't fare any better, as the touring suspension, leather upholstery, upgraded stereo and Bluetooth have also been killed off.

It's a sad ending considering the PT's strong debut back in 2000. A lack of updates and increasing competition over the years have conspired to bring about its demise, and the recent retirement of the convertible and GT models certainly didn't help matters. When pitted against the competition, the 2010 PT Cruiser clings to life with only its unique styling, versatile interior and roomy accommodations as positive attributes.

The PT Cruiser's rivals are numerous and vastly more capable. The Chevy HHR has similar retro styling (no surprise considering the same person designed both vehicles) but happens to offer more feature variety and a higher-performing SS model as well. The Mazda 3 hatchback -- which seems to always top our lists -- offers more smiles per mile with its sharper handling. The Scion xB has plenty of personality, room and a peppier engine to boot, while the Toyota Matrix trumps the PT with its versatile interior and pleasant ride quality. It's been a few years since we would have recommended the Chrysler PT Cruiser as worthy of a look, and this final 2010 model may not even be worth a passing thought.