Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
PT Cruiser Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    84,109 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    $1,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    103,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,995

    $365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    116,695 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    110,658 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    118,373 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,391

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    106,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring

    100,239 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    86,082 miles

    $5,993

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited

    145,189 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring

    86,451 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    106,628 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    132,273 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    100,779 miles

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    155,780 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring

    110,051 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited

    97,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring in Red
    used

    2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring

    111,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

    $1,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    108,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,250

    $1,432 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler PT Cruiser searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler PT Cruiser
  4. Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler PT Cruiser

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler PT Cruiser
Overall Consumer Rating
442 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (7%)
2008 PTCruiser
DSchmidt,10/23/2015
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Milage on mine is 85,000. So far Pros: Stick shift has great pick up and very fun to drive. After 9yrs of driving this car, the seats are still super plump and comfortable and offer plenty of back support. The back seats are very simple to remove so I can haul an amazing amount of stuff. My gas milage seemed to improve substantially after I broke in the engine over time. I've gotten as high as 27mpg hwy and as low as 19. I thought this car was a tin can in the beginning and considered it to be a temporary car for me, but to my surprize...it's really held up pretty well for such an inexpensive car. Cons: So far I've had to replace the cam shaft, hub bearings, clutch and the fan under hood. Needs the starter replaced or ignition switch...not sure which. Oxidation on roof only. Claying and waxing helped make it look a bit better. I have noticed so many cruisers have this paint failure problem. Not sure if there is a recall on the exterior paint. If there isn't...there should be. I clayed the exterior and waxed it. I detailed the inside. Took my mother for a ride...she complimented me that it looks brand new inside. It's looks and sounds great! Although I do take very good care of my cars...I think this car is overall a really nice and fun car to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
PT Cruiser
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler PT Cruiser info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings