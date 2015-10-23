Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Air Conditioning 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission Rear Spoiler 15" X 6.0" Black Wheels 2.4L Dohc Smpi 16-Valve I4 Engine 28D Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P195/65R15 All-Season Touring Bsw Goodyear Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser is offered by AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway. This Chrysler includes: 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. One of the best things about this Chrysler PT Cruiser is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser: The 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser wagon stands out in the market not just for its distinctive shape but also for its interior space and versatility, fuel efficiency, and for the impressive performance provided by the turbocharged engines offered in the Touring and Limited models. In convertible form, the PT Cruiser is one of the most practical and affordable ragtops available. Interesting features of this model are gobs of interior space, fuel efficiency, excellent limited lifetime powertrain warranty., Distinctive shape and style, and acceleration in the turbo models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3A8FY48B78T127545

Stock: 8T127545

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020