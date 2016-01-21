Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me
175 listings
- 148,264 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,899$1,282 Below Market
- 124,827 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990$751 Below Market
- 60,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,750$534 Below Market
- 107,857 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,911$235 Below Market
- 131,611 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$3,488
- 115,479 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
- 103,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,995$244 Below Market
- 127,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 67,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,749
- 52,018 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,680
- 168,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,744
- 134,823 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 131,176 miles
$4,995
- 135,585 miles
$2,995
- 72,317 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 100,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 128,144 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 107,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,599
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler PT Cruiser searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler PT Cruiser
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler PT Cruiser
Write a reviewSee all 176 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5176 Reviews
Report abuse
Brent,01/21/2016
Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car from a coworker after some financial difficulty forced me to get rid of a car with a payment. I paid $1500 for it, so thankfully I didn't spend much up front. The previous owners had not driven it for a few months, so they put a new battery in it for me. For the first few months, I really had no complaints. The car definitely showed its age (it was 11 years old with about 120k miles on it when I got it), as the interior was pretty worn out and the bumpers were faded, but overall the car looked good for its age. I noticed one day that my air condition started blowing hot and looked at the dash and saw my car was overheating while sitting at a stoplight. Took it to my mechanic and he replaced the radiator, after telling me that I should probably get rid of this car, as they are notorious for radiator and cooling system issues. I wish I had taken his advice. I'm currently on my 5th radiator, and I've had the thermostat, the radiator cap, the fan, the fan switch, numerous sensors and wirings, two batteries, new tires, and an alternator replaced. The car still overheats, and I have to keep antifreeze with me at all times. My mechanic believes it's leaking out through the head gasket, so it's most likely torn to shreds. The A/C went out completely last summer, and the compressor has a massive hole in it. I've spent about $5000 on a $1500 car to keep it running. Now, for the good things. Honestly, I enjoy driving my car. It's comfy and roomy. I drive in town and on long drives (1+ hours) and my legs don't get tired like if I'm driving a car. I enjoy that it sits up a bit higher than most cars, so it's much easier to get in and out of each day. It's quite fun to drive, and has plenty of power for a car it's size. The car has tons of extras and options, like a moon roof, PW/PL, tilt/cruise, premium radio, and heated seats (which is super nice in the winter). It's not loud driving it on the highway, and it drives very smoothly. It handles snow and ice like a champ. I am looking into getting a more reliable vehicle quite soon, but in a way I'm sad to get rid of my little headache of a car. It's not very reliable, but in so many other ways, it's a perfect fit. Be wary buying a used PT Cruiser. They have lots of issues among all the model years it was produced. If you need a reliable daily driver and don't have time or money for frequent repairs or breakdowns, I'd avoid it. If you're looking for a fun car to drive or as a second car to play around with, go for it.
