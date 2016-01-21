Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    148,264 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,899

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Purple
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    124,827 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,990

    $751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    60,227 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,750

    $534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    107,857 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,911

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Black
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    131,611 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,488

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    115,479 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    103,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    127,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Black
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    67,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,749

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition in Silver
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition

    52,018 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,680

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    168,903 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,744

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    134,823 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser in White
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    131,176 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in White
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    135,585 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    72,317 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition in Silver
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition

    100,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition

    128,144 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    107,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,599

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler PT Cruiser

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5176 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Love/Hate relationship with my Cruiser
Brent,01/21/2016
Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car from a coworker after some financial difficulty forced me to get rid of a car with a payment. I paid $1500 for it, so thankfully I didn't spend much up front. The previous owners had not driven it for a few months, so they put a new battery in it for me. For the first few months, I really had no complaints. The car definitely showed its age (it was 11 years old with about 120k miles on it when I got it), as the interior was pretty worn out and the bumpers were faded, but overall the car looked good for its age. I noticed one day that my air condition started blowing hot and looked at the dash and saw my car was overheating while sitting at a stoplight. Took it to my mechanic and he replaced the radiator, after telling me that I should probably get rid of this car, as they are notorious for radiator and cooling system issues. I wish I had taken his advice. I'm currently on my 5th radiator, and I've had the thermostat, the radiator cap, the fan, the fan switch, numerous sensors and wirings, two batteries, new tires, and an alternator replaced. The car still overheats, and I have to keep antifreeze with me at all times. My mechanic believes it's leaking out through the head gasket, so it's most likely torn to shreds. The A/C went out completely last summer, and the compressor has a massive hole in it. I've spent about $5000 on a $1500 car to keep it running. Now, for the good things. Honestly, I enjoy driving my car. It's comfy and roomy. I drive in town and on long drives (1+ hours) and my legs don't get tired like if I'm driving a car. I enjoy that it sits up a bit higher than most cars, so it's much easier to get in and out of each day. It's quite fun to drive, and has plenty of power for a car it's size. The car has tons of extras and options, like a moon roof, PW/PL, tilt/cruise, premium radio, and heated seats (which is super nice in the winter). It's not loud driving it on the highway, and it drives very smoothly. It handles snow and ice like a champ. I am looking into getting a more reliable vehicle quite soon, but in a way I'm sad to get rid of my little headache of a car. It's not very reliable, but in so many other ways, it's a perfect fit. Be wary buying a used PT Cruiser. They have lots of issues among all the model years it was produced. If you need a reliable daily driver and don't have time or money for frequent repairs or breakdowns, I'd avoid it. If you're looking for a fun car to drive or as a second car to play around with, go for it.
