Consumer Rating
(221)
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handling and ride qualities, versatile and spacious cabin, unique styling, low sticker price.
  • Acceleration can be sluggish with base engine, awkward seating position for shorter drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The PT Cruiser is a fun, stylish and practical rig, now even more so with the new Turbo model.

2003 Highlights

The PT Turbo debuts with a 215-horsepower engine that gives the unique and versatile Cruiser a much needed boost in performance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

5(65%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
221 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun car or worst piece of crap!!!
wewing,01/27/2012
I bought my PT Cruiser used. It is a 2003 and I bought it in 2005. I have replaced the waterpump (inline), the power steering,I have had work done on the struts,front bearings, I have had electrical problems and replaced the battery, and it eats oil at a rate higher than I would like. I have spenr over $3500 dollars on repairs and it had 30,000 miles on it when I bought it and I have just less than 70,000 on it now. There is a small leak somwhere in the cooling system either coming from the water pump$700, the head gasket $1000 or the engine block $2000. I am a little unhappy with the reliability of this car.
It was great for a long time. but now. . . ?
hotwifey,03/30/2011
I purchased this car when it was 1 year old in 2004. I loved the design and still do. This car really had no issues until the past 1.5-2 years. I was so happy with it, I thought I will just keep driving it as long as I can. Recently, at 94,000 miles- I have had one problem after another. It is a bummer because this car was great for me for many years, but now it is a hassel. I'm looking to sell mine now, but not sure what type of person can afford the repairs. :( The interior and exterior looks new, but under the hood is another story.
2003 Standard Cruiser
Curt Brennan,04/03/2015
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
We bought ours from the original owners in 2005 with only 17,000 miles. We've now owned it 10 years (this May) and it has given us absolutely NO PROBLEMS OF ANY KIND, EVER!! So far, I've purchased one set of tires and one battery (last fall) and that's it!! We like it so much that I just bought a 2005 "GT Convertible" with HO Turbo and only 47,000 miles. We dressed up our current PT and are going "all out" on this one too. This convert is for Summer time driving and weekend cruising. I've owned Mopars since 1971 (1966 Charger) and I've had good luck with them all! ;-)
13 yrs and going Great car
Bill,10/03/2016
GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I bought the GT turbo in 2003 in California. Its electric blue and has great pick up, speed and I love all the interior space. Strange though it is an automatic and has the auto stick. It must be a more rare version. I drove it home to NYC 3 yrs later and have driven it since then to October 2016. We do love it but Im taking over babysitting for grandchildren and wish to purchase a new car to replace it. Its a shame as I only have 29k miles on it. It has done its job and would recommend the car to anyone. Wish they still made them.
See all 221 reviews of the 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Overview

The Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: PT Cruiser Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser trim styles:

  The Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT is priced between $3,250 and$3,250 with odometer readings between 137100 and137100 miles.

Can't find a used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler PT Cruiser for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,979.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler PT Cruiser for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,913.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,742.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

