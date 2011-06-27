2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons
- Handling and ride qualities, versatile and spacious cabin, unique styling, low sticker price.
- Acceleration can be sluggish with base engine, awkward seating position for shorter drivers.
Other years
List Price
$3,250
Used PT Cruiser for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The PT Cruiser is a fun, stylish and practical rig, now even more so with the new Turbo model.
2003 Highlights
The PT Turbo debuts with a 215-horsepower engine that gives the unique and versatile Cruiser a much needed boost in performance.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wewing,01/27/2012
I bought my PT Cruiser used. It is a 2003 and I bought it in 2005. I have replaced the waterpump (inline), the power steering,I have had work done on the struts,front bearings, I have had electrical problems and replaced the battery, and it eats oil at a rate higher than I would like. I have spenr over $3500 dollars on repairs and it had 30,000 miles on it when I bought it and I have just less than 70,000 on it now. There is a small leak somwhere in the cooling system either coming from the water pump$700, the head gasket $1000 or the engine block $2000. I am a little unhappy with the reliability of this car.
hotwifey,03/30/2011
I purchased this car when it was 1 year old in 2004. I loved the design and still do. This car really had no issues until the past 1.5-2 years. I was so happy with it, I thought I will just keep driving it as long as I can. Recently, at 94,000 miles- I have had one problem after another. It is a bummer because this car was great for me for many years, but now it is a hassel. I'm looking to sell mine now, but not sure what type of person can afford the repairs. :( The interior and exterior looks new, but under the hood is another story.
Curt Brennan,04/03/2015
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
We bought ours from the original owners in 2005 with only 17,000 miles. We've now owned it 10 years (this May) and it has given us absolutely NO PROBLEMS OF ANY KIND, EVER!! So far, I've purchased one set of tires and one battery (last fall) and that's it!! We like it so much that I just bought a 2005 "GT Convertible" with HO Turbo and only 47,000 miles. We dressed up our current PT and are going "all out" on this one too. This convert is for Summer time driving and weekend cruising. I've owned Mopars since 1971 (1966 Charger) and I've had good luck with them all! ;-)
Bill,10/03/2016
GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I bought the GT turbo in 2003 in California. Its electric blue and has great pick up, speed and I love all the interior space. Strange though it is an automatic and has the auto stick. It must be a more rare version. I drove it home to NYC 3 yrs later and have driven it since then to October 2016. We do love it but Im taking over babysitting for grandchildren and wish to purchase a new car to replace it. Its a shame as I only have 29k miles on it. It has done its job and would recommend the car to anyone. Wish they still made them.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the PT Cruiser
Related Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons