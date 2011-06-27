I bought my PT Cruiser used. It is a 2003 and I bought it in 2005. I have replaced the waterpump (inline), the power steering,I have had work done on the struts,front bearings, I have had electrical problems and replaced the battery, and it eats oil at a rate higher than I would like. I have spenr over $3500 dollars on repairs and it had 30,000 miles on it when I bought it and I have just less than 70,000 on it now. There is a small leak somwhere in the cooling system either coming from the water pump$700, the head gasket $1000 or the engine block $2000. I am a little unhappy with the reliability of this car.

