Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 168,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000$820 Below Market
- 63,600 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
- 100,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$237 Below Market
- 56,782 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 29,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,895
- 54,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800
- 169,000 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,695
- 126,008 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,495$1,961 Below Market
- 125,235 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495$1,409 Below Market
- 90,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800$1,267 Below Market
- 125,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,295$1,044 Below Market
- 167,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000$576 Below Market
- 148,453 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,913
- 90,612 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,885$819 Below Market
- 98,356 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,131$313 Below Market
- 111,314 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499$516 Below Market
- 105,049 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 102,278 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,500
R.B.,10/25/2010
I just bought a new 2010 PT special edition (black and silver w/red leather seats). This PT is loaded and a blast to drive. I paid under 13K for a car stickered at $19995! (try buying a stripped HHR or Kia Soul for that!). I looked at a lot of cars and NOTHING came close to the bang for the buck that the PT has. The build quality is excellent. This is the end of production for these cars and they are sitting unsold on the lots which is sad but a real opportunity as well! Go get one!
