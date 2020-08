Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Craig Smith Auto Group - Galion / Ohio

***NO COST TO YOU POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOREVER ON EVERY VEHICLE WITH LESS THAN 100K MILES*** 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3A4GY5F95AT174106

Stock: U12891

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020