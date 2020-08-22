Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

175 listings
PT Cruiser Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Silver
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    168,417 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Black
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    63,600 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Black
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    100,304 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Silver
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    56,782 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Silver
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    29,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,895

    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Red
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    54,437 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic in Black
    used

    2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic

    169,000 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,695

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring in White
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring

    126,008 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,495

    $1,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in White
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    125,235 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    90,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

    $1,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    125,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,295

    $1,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Red
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    167,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    $576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring

    148,453 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,913

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    90,612 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,885

    $819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    98,356 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,131

    $313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    111,314 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    $516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    105,049 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser in Black
    used

    2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

    102,278 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler PT Cruiser

48 Reviews
No Better Car For the $$
R.B.,10/25/2010
I just bought a new 2010 PT special edition (black and silver w/red leather seats). This PT is loaded and a blast to drive. I paid under 13K for a car stickered at $19995! (try buying a stripped HHR or Kia Soul for that!). I looked at a lot of cars and NOTHING came close to the bang for the buck that the PT has. The build quality is excellent. This is the end of production for these cars and they are sitting unsold on the lots which is sad but a real opportunity as well! Go get one!
