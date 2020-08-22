Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas

Deep Water Blue Pearl Rear Spoiler 16" X 6.0" Aluminum Wheels 2.4L Dohc Smpi 16-Valve I4 Engine 28F Touring Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission W/Od P205/55R16 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires Pastel Slate Gray; Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats Solid Paint This 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring is proudly offered by AutoNation Chevrolet This Chrysler includes: 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel This 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser: The 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser wagon stands out in the market not just for its distinctive shape but also for its interior space and versatility, fuel efficiency, and for the performance provided by the turbocharged engines offered in the Touring and Limited models. Strengths of this model include Distinctive shape and style, excellent powertrain warranty., lots of interior space, and fuel efficiency

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3A8FY58909T538189

Stock: 9T538189

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020